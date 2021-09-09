Lisa Rinna Is Erika Jayne's 'Only Friend Left' As Remaining RHOBH Cast Turn Their Backs Amid Legal Troubles

Erika Jayne is in a very, very tough spot right now — and we don’t just mean legally, as she fights for her reputation, money, and good name amid estranged husband Tom Girardi‘s apparently never-ending legal problems.

Apparently, the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is feeling the one thing worse than major legal troubles: complete and (near) total abandonment and lack of emotional support from people she previously believed she could trust.

According to a source close to the RHOBH cast who spoke to Page Six on Wednesday, Jayne has come to find that most of the women on the show have been ruthlessly making fun of her — to her face and behind her back. In fact, there’s really only one single person from the Bravo world who she can still count on: Lisa Rinna.

The insider explained that while Jayne is “still on the outs” with “most” of the Beverly Hills cast, the 58-year-old former Melrose Place star has been a shining light and a revelation for the embattled reality TV maven (below):

“Lisa is the only friend left because this week’s episode is hard for her to watch with some of the women making fun of her.”

Oof.

While a rep for Jayne declined to comment in light of the Page Six report, we do know this much: the RHOBH cast is getting together this week to tape a reunion show covering the entire most recent season. And while that’s been bombshell, must-see reality TV for several reasons, Jayne’s legal limbo is by far the biggest and most controversial storyline.

Perezcious readers will recall our consistent coverage weekly of the singer’s on-air spats with the likes of Sutton Stracke, who Jayne recently told to “shut the f**k up” after a particularly nasty public confrontation at Kathy Hilton‘s house party. Dorit Kemsley has also been vocally and aggressively at odds with Girardi’s estranged wife regarding “the victims and the orphans” that the high-powered lawyer is accused of embezzling from for his own (and Jayne’s) alleged personal gain.

Even notoriously polite peacemaker Garcelle Beauvais got into it with Jayne, admittedly after what insiders are calling “a misunderstanding” brought about by “bad editing.” Still, Jayne accusing the 54-year-old of “betraying her friendship” isn’t exactly the way to make friends and influence people.

Just saying!!!

