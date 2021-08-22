Erika Jayne Begs RHOBH Fans To ‘Stop Threatening My Life’ Amid Legal Issues 

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Erika Jayne won’t tolerate the disturbing messages she received from heated Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans as of late.

Amid her ongoing legal troubles surrounding the fraud lawsuit with her estranged husband Tom Girardi, the 50-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to share some of the hate people have been sending to her online as of late. The first one came as a response to an article that accused Jayne of spending $25 million from her ex’s law firm to pay for “glam squad, PR firms, a dance agency,” and more. In the comments section, the person wrote she “needs to be executed.” WTF?!

The Dancing With the Stars alum then posted the message on her account, circling the negative words in yellow and adding:

“Trying to kill me now? Stop threatening my life.”

Several hours later, Erika shared even “more threats” from the same social media user, who direct messaged the singer this time instead. They wrote:

“Feeling scared yet? The further the season gets, the more you should be worried about being in public…..talk about a marked woman.”

Once Lisa Rinna caught wind of the hostile situation, she immediately hopped on the ‘gram and came to her co-star’s defense, writing:

“Be angry be scared be hurt be devastated cry feel all of the grief. Feel all of the feelings. But please don’t threaten to kill us or our families. We are here doing the best we can with a real life situation that is playing out in real time. We are devastated for the victims orphans and widows. Please be patient and be hopeful that justice will prevail.”

As we mentioned before, the alleged death threats were posted in response to recent allegations that Erika spent millions to pay for some lavish services using money from Girardi and Keese over a 12 year period. According to Us Weekly, a letter written by his attorneys alleged that the money was transferred from the firm to her EJ Global LLC company, which she solely owns:

“Mrs. Girardi signed under penalty of perjury the return and personally approved the charges allocated to the breakdown.”

However, the Broadway alum’s lawyer denied the accusations and said “no money whatsoever went to Erika” and never managed her former partner’s company.

No matter what is going on with Jayne at the moment, death threats seriously aren’t okay at all. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

