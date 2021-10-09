Erika Jayne Slammed For Comparing Herself To Jesus Amid Legal Troubles!

Erika Jayne landed herself in hot water yet again after comparing herself to Jesus Christ.

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared a post from a fan on Instagram who called one of the attorneys in the bankruptcy case against her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, Ronald Richards. As you may know, the television personality was sued for $25 million for allegedly knowing that her 82-year-old ex paid for her extravagant expenses for the past 12 years — to which she denied. Oh yeah, and she has some major beef with Richards hence the sharing of the scathing post.

And in a lengthy comment, the person said he should be “disbarred” for “slandering” Jayne with misconduct claims despite never being charged by the courts. The follower then alleged that the lawyer “undermined the judicial system by making accusations & insinuations in hopes it will inspire public opinion to override the courts” before professing:

“This behavior is dangerous & reckless for our society! Everyone should take notice. This is exactly how CHRIST died.”

After sharing the post, many social media users slammed Jayne for likening the persecution of the religious figure to the public scrutiny she has faced over her legal troubles. One person wrote:

“Erika Jayne comparing herself to Christ is…..absolutely insane. This woman has lost her damn mind.”

Someone else joked:

“‘This is exactly what they will do to Erika Jayne’ – Jesus on the cross 33 AD.”

Several threw it back to when Pretty Mess singer responded to Lisa Vanderpump’s claim that she was being “burned at the stake” in which she said:

“Get off the cross. We need the wood.”

However, Jayne then backpedaled by reposting another one of the fan’s notes that called her haters “ignorant.” It read:

“This is not a post comparing @theprettymess to Christ. It’s comparing an unethical lawyer who is trying to undermine this judicial system by persuading the courts to ACT based on public opinion and not by the law. Just like the pharisees did to Christ.”

Alongside a rolling eyes emoji, she then further denied the comparison on Twitter, writing:

“No, I did not compare myself to Christ, someone else did and I reposted it. Now everyone can have a pretend meltdown about it.”

Okayyyyyy…

But isn’t re-posting it basically saying that you agree with it, Erika? Just saying! What are your thoughts on the latest scandal from the star, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

