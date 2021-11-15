Erika Jayne Says She’ll 'Never' Remarry Post Tom Girardi Divorce -- But Would She Date Another Lawyer?!

Erika Jayne has jumped back into the dating pool, but she’s not looking for just any fish in the sea! Amid the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legal trouble and divorce from husband Tom Girardi, the reality TV personality has narrowed down her search for a new beau — and she’s got some pretty clear dos and don’ts these days!

TMZ caught up with the 50-year-old over the weekend as she was leaving Bistro Jolie in Los Angeles. When asked if she’d ever get remarried once her divorce from Girardi is finalized, the singer insisted:

“No, I will not. Never.”

Wow!

As Perezcious readers know, the couple had been married for 21 years before filing for divorce in November 2020. Of course, the end of their nuptials came just before they were both accused of embezzling funds meant for trauma victims represented by Girardi’s former law firm, Girardi Keese, including allegedly stealing from the families of those killed in 2018’s Lion Air Flight 610 crash.

Erika has claimed she knew nothing about the fraud, but she is being sued for $25 million by the trustee handling the bankruptcy case. They claim the Lowball alum was aware (for at least the last 12 years) that her estranged hubby was taking money from the firm to pay for her personal expenses; therefore, the lawsuit insists Jayne shouldn’t get to “simply walk completely free” of the $25 million she allegedly owes the firm.

It’s definitely a messy — and costly — situation, so we could see why she’d be hesitant to remarry. FYI, this was also Erika’s second marriage. She was previously linked to Thomas Zizzo for five years from 1991 to 1996. They share an adult son Tommy Zizzo Jr.

Innerestingly, the Bravolebrity is NOT done dating. According to reports, the socialite has already been on numerous dates with local men, both those in the entertainment industry and others with different careers. She previously told TMZ she was looking for a “guy with money,” and age was but a number (so long as he was 25 years or older). But has she set her sights on another lawyer?? And would she even want to after the chaos she’s in? When asked this by the outlet, the Atlanta, Georgia native admitted:

“That’s a good question.”

After pondering for a second, she revealed:

“Probably not. But then again I’ll probably, I mean, I don’t know… I may need free legal. Who knows?”

LOLz!!! Always looking to save a few bucks!

While we can assume the Dancing with the Stars alum is referring to more minor lawsuits that any high-profile celeb like her no doubt faces from time to time, we have to admit, this comment doesn’t seem like the best thing to be teasing when you’re the center of massive legal drama. It only makes us even more suspicious of what she allegedly did or didn’t know about her husband’s embezzlement allegations or what could be coming down the pipeline!

See her make these revelations in the candid video (below)!

