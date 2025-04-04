RHONY Alum Erin Lichy SLAMMED For Not Supporting Newborn's Neck In TikTok -- See Her Response!

Erin Lichy is under fire for a dangerous mommy mistake — not supporting her newborn’s head!

On TikTok Wednesday, the Real Housewives of New York star posted a clip of her return to making cocktails after giving birth to her fourth child. She danced around with a cocktail shaker in her kitchen while lip syncing to the popular sound of “she’s back” — but what disturbed fans was the way she was holding her newborn baby!

The 37-year-old had little Jack Hunter in her arms with his head seemingly dangling off her elbow. See the video for yourself (below):

Whoa…

Yeah, that definitely doesn’t look like the little guy is getting proper support on his head or neck.

Viewers were quick to call out the reality TV star in the comments, writing:

“Is this rage bait?” “Tell a friend to tell a friend how to hold an infant” “The poor babies neck – nah this is wrong” “More concerned about a video than the baby’s head hanging” “oh my god the baby’s head is just dangling whilst she’s making a martini and Tiktok. priorities girl” “The poor babies head! I guess the drink was the priority”

Mommy shaming? Sure, but… if they’re right…

Some fans were on her side, though:

“Yall dont worry shes done this before…the neck comments are killing me ” “Yall she has kids I am sure the baby is fine relax. Go off queen” “Everyone commenting about the babies head, are you first time moms? Or moms at all? Lol it’s the 4th child he’ll survive, she’s done this plenty”

One commenter caught the momma of four’s attention when they pointed out:

“So, about the baby’s neck support…”

To which Erin replied, hoping to clear the air:

“Looks worse than it is promise lol”

Hmm…

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Erin Lichy/Instagram/TikTok]