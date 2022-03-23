Everything Coming & Going On Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, & HBO Max In April!

We thought we’d do a little something different this month…

We’ve been doing these “Everything Coming To Netflix” posts for years now, but at this point streaming is miles away from the near-monopoly it once was. Since folks are spreading out their streaming habits more and more, we figured we’d compile ALL the menus here in one place.

On Netflix you might be interested in the upcoming second season of the highly acclaimed Russian Doll. And over on Disney+ there’s the equally mindbending Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac. The latest Marvel series (which actually starts on March 30) can be found every Wednesday in April!

Meanwhile, HBO Max is bringing back the fan faves with new seasons of Barry, The Flight Attendant, Made For Love, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

But of course the big story for our readers is The Kardashians taking over Hulu! After two decades on E!, we’re talking about a whole new phase, complete with new storylines like Kim Kardashian falling for Pete Davidson and Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s engagement journey. Also, will the show be less censored on streaming? We can’t wait to find out!

See everything else coming and going and when (below)!

Coming To Netflix

April 1 Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film The Bubble — Netflix Film Captain Nova — Netflix Family Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series The Last Bus — Netflix Family Tomorrow — Netflix Series Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily) Cinderella Story Abby Hatcher: Season 2 Any Given Sunday Argo Blade Blade II Blade: Trinity The Blind Side Blow Bonnie and Clyde (1967) Catch and Release CoComelon: Season 5 Delta Farce Eagle Eye Four Brothers Full Metal Jacket Grown Ups Heartland: Season 14 Her How to Train Your Dragon Inception Love Actually Molly’s Game Monster-in-Law New York Minute The Nut Job Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun Puss in Boots The Rental The Ring Rumor Has It… Saving Private Ryan Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows Shrek Forever After Something’s Gotta Give We The Animals April 4 Better Call Saul: Season 5 April 5 Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy April 6 Furioza — Netflix Film Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly) April 7 Queen of the South: Season 5 Return to Space — Netflix Documentary Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary April 8 Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1 Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film Dirty Lines — Netflix Series Elite: Season 5 — Netflix Series Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family Metal Lords — Netflix Film Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film April 9 My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series Our Blues — Netflix Series April 10 The Call Nightcrawler April 12 Hard Cell — Netflix Series The Creature Cases — Netflix Family April 13 Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film April 14 Ultraman: Season 2 — Netflix Anime April 15 Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series Choose or Die — Netflix Film Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series Mai — Netflix Series One Piece Film Z Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1 April 16 LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4 Man of God — Netflix Film Ouija: Origin of Evil Van Helsing: Season 5 April 19 Battle Kitty — Netflix Family Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary April 20 The Marked Heart — Netflix Series Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series The Turning Point — Netflix Film Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series April 22 Along for the Ride — Netflix Film Heartstopper — Netflix Series Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series April 25 Big Eyes April 26 David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy April 27 Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary Silverton Siege — Netflix Film April 28 Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family Bubble — Netflix Anime April 29 Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series Rumspringa — Netflix Film YOUTH v GOV

Leaving Netflix

April 1 Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7 April 2 Truth or Dare April 4 The Killing of a Sacred Deer April 5 The Florida Project April 8 House of the Witch April 15 About Time April 18 Miss Sloane April 24 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword April 25 The Artist April 26 August: Osage County April 29 El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7 Hostel April 30 Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6 Dear John First Knight Léon: The Professional Moneyball Snakes on a Plane Snatch Stripes Superman Returns The Shawshank Redemption The Town

Coming To Hulu

April 1 Love Me: Complete Season 1 All Inclusive (2008) Antz (1998) Armored (2009) Austenland (2013) Battleship (2012) Blind Date (1987) Blue Streak (1999) Boys on the Side (1995) Brigsby Bear (2017) Casese Quien Pueda (2015) Casper (1995) Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980) Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984) Conspiracy Theory (1997) Copycat (1995) Crank (2006) Death at a Funeral (2010) Definitely, Maybe (2008) The Dukes of Hazzard (2005) Eyes Wide Shut (1999) The Five-Year Engagement (2012) Fly Away Home (1996) Get Him to the Greek (2010) Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011) Hanna (2011) Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993) I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007) In the Army Now (1994) Insomnium (2017) Instructions Not Included (2013) The International (2009) John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998) Just My Luck (2006) Knowing (2009) Kusama: Infinity (2018) Ladrones (2015) Look Who’s Talking (1989) Looper (2012) Love Actually (2003) Made in America (1993) Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010) National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011) The Negotiator (1998) Night Raiders (2021) Open Range (2003) Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) Phantom (2013) Postcards From the Edge (1990) The Power of One (1992) Practical Magic (1998) Radio (2003) Ramona and Beezus (2010) Runaway Jury (2003) The Runaways (2010) Scooby-doo (2002) Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) Shrek (2001) Shrek 2 (2004) The Siege (1998) Single White Female (1992) Snakehead (2021) Stay (2005) The Tailor of Panama (2001) That’s My Boy (2012) Think Like a Man (2012) Three Fugitives (1989) Twilight (2008) The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012) Vertical Limit (2000) Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007) Watchmen (2009) Wolf (1994) April 3 Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 April 4 Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7 April 5 The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2 Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect April 6 The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2 April 7 Platinum End Season 1 Agnes (2021) April 8 Woke, Complete Season 2 Let The Right One In (2018) April 9 American Sicario (2022) April 10 The Hating Game (2021) April 11 The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11 April 13 The Family Law, Season 1 To Tell The Truth, Season 8 Premiere April 14 The Kardashians, Series Premiere April 15 Black Death (2010) Compliance (2012) Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015) April 20 Mayans M.C., Season 4 Premiere (FX) April 21 Captive Audience (2022) April 23 In the Heart of the Sea (2015) April 27 Holy Moley, Season 4 Premiere April 28 Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere April 29 Crush (2022) Permanent (2017)

Leaving Hulu

April 1 Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions April 5 Colossal April 12 Chips April 14 Balls of Fury Friday Night Lights K-Pax The Debt Leatherheads Theory of Everything April 15 127 Hours Beasts of the Southern Wild Crazy Heart The Descendants Slumdog Millionaire Unfaithful April 21 Beverly Hills Ninja April 23 Mirror Mirror April 30 (500) Days of Summer 10,000 BC A Soldier’s Story Anonymous Battleship The Bronze Charlie’s Angels Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie Dance with Me Date Movie Disaster Movie First Daughter Georgia Rule Here Comes the Boom House of the Dead I Love You Phillip Morris I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry I Spy Jingle All the Way Just Wright Kingdom of Heaven Lake Placid Life or Something Like It Man on Fire Mirrors Miss Bala The One Open Range Oscar Real Genius Robin Hood: Men In Tights Shrek Shrek 2 Stealth Swing Vote Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride Tombstone The Tree of Life Twilight The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse The Twilight Saga: New Moon White Men Can’t Jump You Again

Coming To HBO Max

TBA Gentleman Jack, Season 2 Premiere (HBO) April 1 10 Annabelle Armed and Dangerous Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach Battle: Los Angeles Beetlejuice Bells Are Ringing Black Gold Blood Ties Boys’ Night Out Brewster McCloud Brie’s Bake Off Challenge Capote (HBO) Captains Courageous Chicago (HBO) Children of the Damned Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere Dances With Wolves (Extended Version) Erased (HBO) Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History Five Easy Pieces Ghosts of Girlfriends Past Girl Most Likely (HBO) Graffiti Bridge Hugo (HBO) Insidious Iron Eagle Iron Eagle II Kin (HBO) Krull (HBO) Larry Crowne Les Miserables Limitless (HBO) Moon (HBO) Moscow on the Hudson Nobody’s Fool (HBO) Odd Man Out On the Waterfront One True Singer (Max Original Season 1 Premiere) Only Lovers Left Alive (HBO) Original Sin (HBO) (Extended Version) Peggy Sue Got Married Point Break (HBO) Rain Man (HBO) Red (HBO) Rendez-Vous (HBO) Revolver (HBO) Salt Seven Brides for Seven Brothers Sex Drive (HBO) (Extended Version) She Wore a Yellow Ribbon Show Boat Six Degrees Of Separation (HBO) SLC Punk! (HBO) Spartan (HBO) Special Agent Summer of ’42 Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania Sweet Bird of Youth The Asphalt Jungle The Big Chill The Big House The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (HBO) (Director’s Cut) The Break-Up (HBO) The Brothers Solomon (HBO) The Chosen (HBO) The Freshman (HBO) The Heartbreak Kid (HBO) The Incredible Hulk (HBO) The Informant (aka A Besugo) (Max Original Season 1 Premiere) The Ladies Man (HBO) The Last Airbender (HBO) The Last Detail The Last Dragon The Raid: Redemption (HBO) (Extended Version) The Relic (HBO) The Secret In Their Eyes (HBO) The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (HBO) The Thaw (aka Odwilz) (Max Original Season 1 Premiere) The Thirteenth Floor The Toy The Wackness (HBO) Tootsie (HBO) Under the Cherry Moon Universal Soldier: The Return Vice Versa Welcome To Collinwood (HBO) Who’s Harry CRUMB? (HBO) William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (HBO) Winter Meeting Wrath Of The Titans April 2 Batwoman, Season 3 Chad April 4 The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO) April 5 Man of Steel (HBO) Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO) We’re The Millers (HBO) April 7 Close Enough, Max Original Season 3 Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere April 8 A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO) Crabs In A Barrel (HBO) Mi Casa (HBO) The Night House (HBO) When You Clean A Stranger’s Home (HBO) April 12 Black Mass April 14 The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere April 17 The House April 21 Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere April 22 A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO) Toy Aficiao (HBO) April 24 Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO) The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO) April 25 We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO) April 27 The Survivor (HBO) April 28 Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere Lamput, Season 1-3 Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere April 29 Snowpiercer, Season 3 April 30 The Blair Witch Project House of 1,000 Corpses The Devil’s Rejects

Leaving HBO Max

April 3 Life’s Too Short (HBO) April 30 2 Fast 2 Furious (HBO) A Good Day to Die Hard (HBO) (Extended Version) Aftermath (HBO) Anna to the Infinite Power (HBO) Bloodsport (HBO) Cake (HBO) Cursed (HBO) Darkness (HBO) (Unrated Version) Executive Decision (HBO) Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (HBO) Firehouse Dog (HBO) For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada (HBO) Freejack (HBO) Frida (HBO) Getting Even With Dad (HBO) Hearts in Atlantis (HBO) Her Body (HBO) Hitman (HBO) (Extended Version) House (HBO) Moonstruck, (HBO) My Baby’s Daddy (HBO) My Big Fat Greek Wedding (HBO) Never Let Me Go (HBO) News of the World (HBO) Poltergeist II: the Other Side (HBO) Poltergeist III (HBO) Promising Young Woman (HBO) Senseless (HBO) Showtime (HBO) Something New (HBO) Stigmata (HBO) Summer School (HBO) The Betrayed (HBO) The Brady Bunch Movie (HBO) The Day After Tomorrow (HBO) The End (HBO) The Fast and the Furious (HBO) The Happening (HBO) The Pope of Greenwich Village (HBO) The Poseidon Adventure (HBO) The Presidio (HBO) The Seeker: the Dark Is Rising (HBO) The Transporter (HBO) The Wings of the Dove (HBO) Thelma & Louise (HBO) Tomcats (HBO) Unleashed (HBO) (Director’s Cut) Waiting to Exhale (HBO) Weightless (HBO) Welcome to Sarajevo (HBO) Witness (HBO) Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (HBO)

Coming To Disney+

April 1 Herbie: Fully Loaded Better Nate Than Ever April 6 Moon Knight – Episode 2 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8 April 8 Chasing Mavericks April 13 Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming Moon Knight – Episode 3 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9 April 20 The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10 Moon Knight – Episode 4 April 22 Polar Bear – Premiere Bear Witness – Premiere Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere April 27 Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming Moon Knight – Episode 5

