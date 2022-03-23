Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Netflix

Everything Coming & Going On Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, & HBO Max In April!

Everything Coming Going Netflix Hulu HBO Max Disney In April 2022

We thought we’d do a little something different this month…

We’ve been doing these “Everything Coming To Netflix” posts for years now, but at this point streaming is miles away from the near-monopoly it once was. Since folks are spreading out their streaming habits more and more, we figured we’d compile ALL the menus here in one place.

On Netflix you might be interested in the upcoming second season of the highly acclaimed Russian Doll. And over on Disney+ there’s the equally mindbending Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac. The latest Marvel series (which actually starts on March 30) can be found every Wednesday in April!

Related: Bridgerton Season 2 Is WAY LESS Sexy?!

Meanwhile, HBO Max is bringing back the fan faves with new seasons of BarryThe Flight AttendantMade For Love, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.

But of course the big story for our readers is The Kardashians taking over Hulu! After two decades on E!, we’re talking about a whole new phase, complete with new storylines like Kim Kardashian falling for Pete Davidson and Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s engagement journey. Also, will the show be less censored on streaming? We can’t wait to find out!

See everything else coming and going and when (below)!

Coming To Netflix

April 1

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film

Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film

The Bubble — Netflix Film

Captain Nova — Netflix Family

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy

Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Last Bus — Netflix Family

Tomorrow — Netflix Series

Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)

Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoComelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It…

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy

April 6

Furioza — Netflix Film

Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space — Netflix Documentary

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film

Dirty Lines — Netflix Series

Elite: Season 5 — Netflix Series

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Metal Lords — Netflix Film

Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film

April 9

My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series

Our Blues — Netflix Series

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell — Netflix Series

The Creature Cases — Netflix Family

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary

Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series

Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series

Choose or Die — Netflix Film

Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series

Mai — Netflix Series

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God — Netflix Film

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty — Netflix Family

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary

April 20

The Marked Heart — Netflix Series

Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Turning Point — Netflix Film

Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series

April 22

Along for the Ride — Netflix Film

Heartstopper — Netflix Series

Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series

The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy

April 27 

Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary

Silverton Siege — Netflix Film

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family

Bubble — Netflix Anime

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series

Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series

Rumspringa — Netflix Film

YOUTH v GOV

Leaving Netflix

April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

April 2

Truth or Dare

April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 5

The Florida Project

April 8

House of the Witch

April 15

About Time

April 18

Miss Sloane

April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

April 25

The Artist

April 26

August: Osage County

April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

April 30

Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Dear John

First Knight

Léon: The Professional

Moneyball

Snakes on a Plane

Snatch

Stripes

Superman Returns

The Shawshank Redemption

The Town

Coming To Hulu

April 1

Love Me: Complete Season 1

All Inclusive (2008)

Antz (1998)

Armored (2009)

Austenland (2013)

Battleship (2012)

Blind Date (1987)

Blue Streak (1999)

Boys on the Side (1995)

Brigsby Bear (2017)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

Casper (1995)

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)

Conspiracy Theory (1997)

Copycat (1995)

Crank (2006)

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

The Five-Year Engagement (2012)

Fly Away Home (1996)

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)

Hanna (2011)

Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)

In the Army Now (1994)

Insomnium (2017)

Instructions Not Included (2013)

The International (2009)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Just My Luck (2006)

Knowing (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Ladrones (2015)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Looper (2012)

Love Actually (2003)

Made in America (1993)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

The Negotiator (1998)

Night Raiders (2021)

Open Range (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Phantom (2013)

Postcards From the Edge (1990)

The Power of One (1992)

Practical Magic (1998)

Radio (2003)

Ramona and Beezus (2010)

Runaway Jury (2003)

The Runaways (2010)

Scooby-doo (2002)

Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

The Siege (1998)

Single White Female (1992)

Snakehead (2021)

Stay (2005)

The Tailor of Panama (2001)

That’s My Boy (2012)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Three Fugitives (1989)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)

Vertical Limit (2000)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)

Watchmen (2009)

Wolf (1994)

April 3

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2

April 4

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7

April 5

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2

Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect

April 6

The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2

April 7

Platinum End Season 1

Agnes (2021)

April 8

Woke, Complete Season 2

Let The Right One In (2018)

April 9

American Sicario (2022)

April 10

The Hating Game (2021)

April 11

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11

April 13

The Family Law, Season 1

To Tell The Truth, Season 8 Premiere

April 14

The Kardashians, Series Premiere

April 15

Black Death (2010)

Compliance (2012)

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)

April 20

Mayans M.C., Season 4 Premiere (FX)

April 21

Captive Audience (2022)

April 23

In the Heart of the Sea (2015)

April 27

Holy Moley, Season 4 Premiere

April 28

Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere

April 29

Crush (2022)

Permanent (2017)

Leaving Hulu

April 1

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions

April 5

Colossal

April 12

Chips

April 14

Balls of Fury

Friday Night Lights

K-Pax

The Debt

Leatherheads

Theory of Everything

April 15

127 Hours

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Crazy Heart

The Descendants

Slumdog Millionaire

Unfaithful

April 21

Beverly Hills Ninja

April 23

Mirror Mirror

April 30

(500) Days of Summer

10,000 BC

A Soldier’s Story

Anonymous

Battleship

The Bronze

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room

Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie

Dance with Me

Date Movie

Disaster Movie

First Daughter

Georgia Rule

Here Comes the Boom

House of the Dead

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry

I Spy

Jingle All the Way

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Life or Something Like It

Man on Fire

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The One

Open Range

Oscar

Real Genius

Robin Hood: Men In Tights

Shrek

Shrek 2

Stealth

Swing Vote

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

Coming To HBO Max

TBA

Gentleman Jack, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 1

10

Annabelle

Armed and Dangerous

Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach

Battle: Los Angeles

Beetlejuice

Bells Are Ringing

Black Gold

Blood Ties

Boys’ Night Out

Brewster McCloud

Brie’s Bake Off Challenge

Capote (HBO)

Captains Courageous

Chicago (HBO)

Children of the Damned

Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere

Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)

Erased (HBO)

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History

Five Easy Pieces

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl Most Likely (HBO)

Graffiti Bridge

Hugo (HBO)

Insidious

Iron Eagle

Iron Eagle II

Kin (HBO)

Krull (HBO)

Larry Crowne

Les Miserables

Limitless (HBO)

Moon (HBO)

Moscow on the Hudson

Nobody’s Fool (HBO)

Odd Man Out

On the Waterfront

One True Singer (Max Original Season 1 Premiere)

Only Lovers Left Alive (HBO)

Original Sin (HBO) (Extended Version)

Peggy Sue Got Married

Point Break (HBO)

Rain Man (HBO)

Red (HBO)

Rendez-Vous (HBO)

Revolver (HBO)

Salt

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

Sex Drive (HBO) (Extended Version)

She Wore a Yellow Ribbon

Show Boat

Six Degrees Of Separation (HBO)

SLC Punk! (HBO)

Spartan (HBO)

Special Agent

Summer of ’42

Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania

Sweet Bird of Youth

The Asphalt Jungle

The Big Chill

The Big House

The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

The Break-Up (HBO)

The Brothers Solomon (HBO)

The Chosen (HBO)

The Freshman (HBO)

The Heartbreak Kid (HBO)

The Incredible Hulk (HBO)

The Informant (aka A Besugo) (Max Original Season 1 Premiere)

The Ladies Man (HBO)

The Last Airbender (HBO)

The Last Detail

The Last Dragon

The Raid: Redemption (HBO) (Extended Version)

The Relic (HBO)

The Secret In Their Eyes (HBO)

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (HBO)

The Thaw (aka Odwilz) (Max Original Season 1 Premiere)

The Thirteenth Floor

The Toy

The Wackness (HBO)

Tootsie (HBO)

Under the Cherry Moon

Universal Soldier: The Return

Vice Versa

Welcome To Collinwood (HBO)

Who’s Harry CRUMB? (HBO)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (HBO)

Winter Meeting

Wrath Of The Titans

April 2

Batwoman, Season 3

Chad

April 4

The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

April 5

Man of Steel (HBO)

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO)

We’re The Millers (HBO)

April 7

Close Enough, Max Original Season 3

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 8

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Crabs In A Barrel (HBO)

Mi Casa (HBO)

The Night House (HBO)

When You Clean A Stranger’s Home (HBO)

April 12

Black Mass

April 14

The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere

The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 17

The House

April 21

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere

The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 22

A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

Toy Aficiao (HBO)

April 24

Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 25

We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Survivor (HBO)

April 28

Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere

DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Lamput, Season 1-3

Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere

The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere

April 29

Snowpiercer, Season 3

April 30

The Blair Witch Project

House of 1,000 Corpses

The Devil’s Rejects

Leaving HBO Max

April 3

Life’s Too Short (HBO)

April 30

2 Fast 2 Furious (HBO)

A Good Day to Die Hard (HBO) (Extended Version)

Aftermath (HBO)

Anna to the Infinite Power (HBO)

Bloodsport (HBO)

Cake (HBO)

Cursed (HBO)

Darkness (HBO) (Unrated Version)

Executive Decision (HBO)

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (HBO)

Firehouse Dog (HBO)

For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada (HBO)

Freejack (HBO)

Frida (HBO)

Getting Even With Dad (HBO)

Hearts in Atlantis (HBO)

Her Body (HBO)

Hitman (HBO) (Extended Version)

House (HBO)

Moonstruck, (HBO)

My Baby’s Daddy (HBO)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (HBO)

Never Let Me Go (HBO)

News of the World (HBO)

Poltergeist II: the Other Side (HBO)

Poltergeist III (HBO)

Promising Young Woman (HBO)

Senseless (HBO)

Showtime (HBO)

Something New (HBO)

Stigmata (HBO)

Summer School (HBO)

The Betrayed (HBO)

The Brady Bunch Movie (HBO)

The Day After Tomorrow (HBO)

The End (HBO)

The Fast and the Furious (HBO)

The Happening (HBO)

The Pope of Greenwich Village (HBO)

The Poseidon Adventure (HBO)

The Presidio (HBO)

The Seeker: the Dark Is Rising (HBO)

The Transporter (HBO)

The Wings of the Dove (HBO)

Thelma & Louise (HBO)

Tomcats (HBO)

Unleashed (HBO) (Director’s Cut)

Waiting to Exhale (HBO)

Weightless (HBO)

Welcome to Sarajevo (HBO)

Witness (HBO)

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (HBO)

Coming To Disney+

April 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever

April 6

Moon Knight – Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8

April 8

Chasing Mavericks

April 13

Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight – Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9

April 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10

Moon Knight – Episode 4

April 22

Polar Bear – Premiere

Bear Witness – Premiere

Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere

April 27

Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Moon Knight – Episode 5

[Image via Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max/Disney+/YouTube.]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Mar 23, 2022 16:55pm PDT

Share This