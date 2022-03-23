Everything Coming & Going On Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, & HBO Max In April!

We thought we’d do a little something different this month…
We’ve been doing these “Everything Coming To Netflix” posts for years now, but at this point streaming is miles away from the near-monopoly it once was. Since folks are spreading out their streaming habits more and more, we figured we’d compile ALL the menus here in one place.
On Netflix you might be interested in the upcoming second season of the highly acclaimed Russian Doll. And over on Disney+ there’s the equally mindbending Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac. The latest Marvel series (which actually starts on March 30) can be found every Wednesday in April!
Related: Bridgerton Season 2 Is WAY LESS Sexy?!
Meanwhile, HBO Max is bringing back the fan faves with new seasons of Barry, The Flight Attendant, Made For Love, and A Black Lady Sketch Show.
But of course the big story for our readers is The Kardashians taking over Hulu! After two decades on E!, we’re talking about a whole new phase, complete with new storylines like Kim Kardashian falling for Pete Davidson and Kourtney and Travis Barker‘s engagement journey. Also, will the show be less censored on streaming? We can’t wait to find out!
See everything else coming and going and when (below)!
Contents [hide]
Coming To Netflix
April 1
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood — Netflix Film
Battle: Freestyle — Netflix Film
The Bubble — Netflix Film
Captain Nova — Netflix Family
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain — Netflix Comedy
Forever Out of My League — Netflix Film
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Last Bus — Netflix Family
Tomorrow — Netflix Series
Trivia Quest — Netflix Series (new episodes daily)
Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland: Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
April 4
Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy — Netflix Comedy
April 6
Furioza — Netflix Film
Green Mothers’ Club — Netflix Series
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story — Netflix Documentary
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! — Netflix Comedy
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)
April 7
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space — Netflix Documentary
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star — Netflix Documentary
April 8
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass — Netflix Film
Dirty Lines — Netflix Series
Elite: Season 5 — Netflix Series
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Metal Lords — Netflix Film
Tiger & Bunny 2 — Netflix Anime
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations — Netflix Film
April 9
My Liberation Notes — Netflix Series
Our Blues — Netflix Series
April 10
The Call
Nightcrawler
April 12
Hard Cell — Netflix Series
The Creature Cases — Netflix Family
April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Our Great National Parks — Netflix Documentary
Smother-in-Law — Netflix Series
Today We Fix the World — Netflix Film
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal — Netflix Series
Choose or Die — Netflix Film
Heirs to the Land — Netflix Series
Mai — Netflix Series
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
April 16
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God — Netflix Film
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
Battle Kitty — Netflix Family
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 — Netflix Anime
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch — Netflix Documentary
April 20
The Marked Heart — Netflix Series
Russian Doll: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Turning Point — Netflix Film
Yakamoz S-245 — Netflix Series
April 22
Along for the Ride — Netflix Film
Heartstopper — Netflix Series
Selling Sunset: Season 5 — Netflix Series
The Seven Lives of Lea — Netflix Series
April 25
Big Eyes
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal — Netflix Comedy
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show — Netflix Series
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes — Netflix Documentary
Silverton Siege — Netflix Film
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles — Netflix Family
Bubble — Netflix Anime
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes — Netflix Series
Honeymoon with My Mother — Netflix Film
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 — Netflix Series
Rumspringa — Netflix Film
YOUTH v GOV
Leaving Netflix
April 1
Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7
April 2
Truth or Dare
April 4
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 5
The Florida Project
April 8
House of the Witch
April 15
About Time
April 18
Miss Sloane
April 24
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
April 25
The Artist
April 26
August: Osage County
April 29
El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
Hostel
April 30
Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Dear John
First Knight
Léon: The Professional
Moneyball
Snakes on a Plane
Snatch
Stripes
Superman Returns
The Shawshank Redemption
The Town
Coming To Hulu
April 1
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All Inclusive (2008)
Antz (1998)
Armored (2009)
Austenland (2013)
Battleship (2012)
Blind Date (1987)
Blue Streak (1999)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
Casper (1995)
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Copycat (1995)
Crank (2006)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
The Five-Year Engagement (2012)
Fly Away Home (1996)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Glee: The 3D Concert Movie (2011)
Hanna (2011)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In the Army Now (1994)
Insomnium (2017)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
The International (2009)
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Just My Luck (2006)
Knowing (2009)
Kusama: Infinity (2018)
Ladrones (2015)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Looper (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Made in America (1993)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
The Negotiator (1998)
Night Raiders (2021)
Open Range (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Phantom (2013)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
The Power of One (1992)
Practical Magic (1998)
Radio (2003)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Runaway Jury (2003)
The Runaways (2010)
Scooby-doo (2002)
Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
The Siege (1998)
Single White Female (1992)
Snakehead (2021)
Stay (2005)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
That’s My Boy (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Three Fugitives (1989)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf (1994)
April 3
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2
April 4
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
April 5
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect
April 6
The Hardy Boys, Complete Season 2
April 7
Platinum End Season 1
Agnes (2021)
April 8
Woke, Complete Season 2
Let The Right One In (2018)
April 9
American Sicario (2022)
April 10
The Hating Game (2021)
April 11
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11
April 13
The Family Law, Season 1
To Tell The Truth, Season 8 Premiere
April 14
The Kardashians, Series Premiere
April 15
Black Death (2010)
Compliance (2012)
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
April 20
Mayans M.C., Season 4 Premiere (FX)
April 21
Captive Audience (2022)
April 23
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
April 27
Holy Moley, Season 4 Premiere
April 28
Under the Banner of Heaven, Series Premiere
April 29
Crush (2022)
Permanent (2017)
Leaving Hulu
April 1
Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokémon: Zoroark: Master of Illusions
April 5
Colossal
April 12
Chips
April 14
Balls of Fury
Friday Night Lights
K-Pax
The Debt
Leatherheads
Theory of Everything
April 15
127 Hours
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Crazy Heart
The Descendants
Slumdog Millionaire
Unfaithful
April 21
Beverly Hills Ninja
April 23
Mirror Mirror
April 30
(500) Days of Summer
10,000 BC
A Soldier’s Story
Anonymous
Battleship
The Bronze
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Dance with Me
Date Movie
Disaster Movie
First Daughter
Georgia Rule
Here Comes the Boom
House of the Dead
I Love You Phillip Morris
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry
I Spy
Jingle All the Way
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Life or Something Like It
Man on Fire
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The One
Open Range
Oscar
Real Genius
Robin Hood: Men In Tights
Shrek
Shrek 2
Stealth
Swing Vote
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
Coming To HBO Max
TBA
Gentleman Jack, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 1
10
Annabelle
Armed and Dangerous
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach
Battle: Los Angeles
Beetlejuice
Bells Are Ringing
Black Gold
Blood Ties
Boys’ Night Out
Brewster McCloud
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge
Capote (HBO)
Captains Courageous
Chicago (HBO)
Children of the Damned
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves (Extended Version)
Erased (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History
Five Easy Pieces
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl Most Likely (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge
Hugo (HBO)
Insidious
Iron Eagle
Iron Eagle II
Kin (HBO)
Krull (HBO)
Larry Crowne
Les Miserables
Limitless (HBO)
Moon (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson
Nobody’s Fool (HBO)
Odd Man Out
On the Waterfront
One True Singer (Max Original Season 1 Premiere)
Only Lovers Left Alive (HBO)
Original Sin (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married
Point Break (HBO)
Rain Man (HBO)
Red (HBO)
Rendez-Vous (HBO)
Revolver (HBO)
Salt
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers
Sex Drive (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon
Show Boat
Six Degrees Of Separation (HBO)
SLC Punk! (HBO)
Spartan (HBO)
Special Agent
Summer of ’42
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania
Sweet Bird of Youth
The Asphalt Jungle
The Big Chill
The Big House
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon (HBO)
The Chosen (HBO)
The Freshman (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo) (Max Original Season 1 Premiere)
The Ladies Man (HBO)
The Last Airbender (HBO)
The Last Detail
The Last Dragon
The Raid: Redemption (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz) (Max Original Season 1 Premiere)
The Thirteenth Floor
The Toy
The Wackness (HBO)
Tootsie (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon
Universal Soldier: The Return
Vice Versa
Welcome To Collinwood (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB? (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (HBO)
Winter Meeting
Wrath Of The Titans
April 2
Batwoman, Season 3
Chad
April 4
The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
April 5
Man of Steel (HBO)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off (HBO)
We’re The Millers (HBO)
April 7
Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 8
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Crabs In A Barrel (HBO)
Mi Casa (HBO)
The Night House (HBO)
When You Clean A Stranger’s Home (HBO)
April 12
Black Mass
April 14
The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 17
The House
April 21
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 22
A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Toy Aficiao (HBO)
April 24
Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 25
We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
April 27
The Survivor (HBO)
April 28
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Lamput, Season 1-3
Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
April 29
Snowpiercer, Season 3
April 30
The Blair Witch Project
House of 1,000 Corpses
The Devil’s Rejects
Leaving HBO Max
April 3
Life’s Too Short (HBO)
April 30
2 Fast 2 Furious (HBO)
A Good Day to Die Hard (HBO) (Extended Version)
Aftermath (HBO)
Anna to the Infinite Power (HBO)
Bloodsport (HBO)
Cake (HBO)
Cursed (HBO)
Darkness (HBO) (Unrated Version)
Executive Decision (HBO)
Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (HBO)
Firehouse Dog (HBO)
For Greater Glory: the True Story of Cristiada (HBO)
Freejack (HBO)
Frida (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad (HBO)
Hearts in Atlantis (HBO)
Her Body (HBO)
Hitman (HBO) (Extended Version)
House (HBO)
Moonstruck, (HBO)
My Baby’s Daddy (HBO)
My Big Fat Greek Wedding (HBO)
Never Let Me Go (HBO)
News of the World (HBO)
Poltergeist II: the Other Side (HBO)
Poltergeist III (HBO)
Promising Young Woman (HBO)
Senseless (HBO)
Showtime (HBO)
Something New (HBO)
Stigmata (HBO)
Summer School (HBO)
The Betrayed (HBO)
The Brady Bunch Movie (HBO)
The Day After Tomorrow (HBO)
The End (HBO)
The Fast and the Furious (HBO)
The Happening (HBO)
The Pope of Greenwich Village (HBO)
The Poseidon Adventure (HBO)
The Presidio (HBO)
The Seeker: the Dark Is Rising (HBO)
The Transporter (HBO)
The Wings of the Dove (HBO)
Thelma & Louise (HBO)
Tomcats (HBO)
Unleashed (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
Waiting to Exhale (HBO)
Weightless (HBO)
Welcome to Sarajevo (HBO)
Witness (HBO)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor? (HBO)
Coming To Disney+
April 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever
April 6
Moon Knight – Episode 2
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8
April 8
Chasing Mavericks
April 13
Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Moon Knight – Episode 3
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9
April 20
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10
Moon Knight – Episode 4
April 22
Polar Bear – Premiere
Bear Witness – Premiere
Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere
April 27
Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Moon Knight – Episode 5
[Image via Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max/Disney+/YouTube.]