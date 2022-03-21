Bridgerton Season 2 Is WAY LESS Sexy?! Nooo!

Is Bridgerton really going to abandon the formula that made it famous?

If you weren’t already a fan of Netflix’s sexy romantic hit, here’s a recap: the show became a sensation for its sensuality, with season one focusing on the steamy relationship between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page). Yes, the show followed the couple falling in love and their communication complications, but the raunchiness is what got everyone talking. (And drooling.)

There was already some trepidation going into season two after the departure of Regé-Jean. (The book series features a different Bridgerton relationship in each novel, so the TV show is following suit.) Now, devoted fans may have a bit more to worry about, because an insider told The Sun that the heat has been turned way down in the new episodes, which premiere on Friday.

The source explained:

“Devotees who loved the racy show’s first helping were probably hoping the follow-up would contain more sex, not less. Most of the bedroom scenes were previously supplied by Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page as her husband, the Duke of Hastings. But he doesn’t appear in series two and she is more of a background character. Now all the romance revolves around Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan [Bailey], and new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone [Ashley]. But their lust never progresses beyond flirtation and a nearly kiss.”

Wait, we don’t even get a proper KISS?! That doesn’t sound right!

Especially when this season’s star, Jonathan, promised “sex, sex, sex” in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. He even specifically talked about filming sex scenes with his co-star:

“For a man, it is less exposing. I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set.”

And he praised the show’s intimacy coordinators, saying:

“No one goes into a scene quaking, worrying about how it will go — if you are concerned you can talk to them. It turns sex scenes into a choreographed dance.”

Not to mention, in Entertainment Weekly’s February cover story, the 33-year-old teased the “dangerous” love triangle between Anthony, Kate, and her sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) with this steamy statement:

“It’s bestial between them in a way season 1 wasn’t. They’re all animals with each other.”

BESTIAL??? Come on! He also defended Bridgerton’s sexy reputation, telling the outlet:

“There’s so many people who will go, ‘Oh yeah, Bonkerton.’ But the female gaze is so important because there are many ways people communicate by sex, and what sex means, and what your body means to someone else. It’s important that there’s an inversion of sexuality and how people are exploited in the storytelling of sex.”

Based on all the build up from Jonathan’s promo, there has to be SOME sex, right? Well, reviewers are already cautioning the departure from season one. Decider observed that the show “seems a tad embarrassed by its own licentious reputation,” writing:

“While the core charms of Bridgerton remain untouched, this new season is missing something. Sex. The Netflix show that made headlines for its steamy sex scenes in Season 1 is playing the tease in its sophomore season. Instead of embracing the full out fantasy of happy humping in a Regency-set rom-com, Bridgerton Season 2’s main romance is a tortured affair that takes way too long to seal the deal.”

Well, at least the deal gets sealed eventually…? What do U think, Perezcious readers — is this Bridgerton news a big turn off? Or are you still willing to tune in? Let us know your reactions in the comments (below)!

