Man Decapitated & Mutilated Girlfriend In Their Apartment -- And Then Did Drugs & Watched Porn For 2 Days

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A South Lanarkshire man has been sentenced to prison after brutally murdering his girlfriend in cold blood.

On November 16, 2024, what seemed like a normal day unfortunately turned into an irreversible tragedy for 21-year-old Phoenix Spencer-Horn. According to police documents obtained by BBC, her older boyfriend Ewan Methven, 27, launched a deranged attack against her in their shared apartment. He reportedly strangled then stabbed her 20 times across her body with three different knives, including in her face and buttocks. But the fatal plunge was the one driven into her chest. During a subsequent hearing, prosecutor Christopher McKenna revealed Methven “mutilated and decapitated” the body in what he claimed was an attempt to clean up the crime scene.

For the two days after the murder, the murderous boyfriend attempted to cover up the slaying by making it seem as though she was still alive and well… He drove her car around and scrolled on her social media pages to show an active status. He even texted the poor victim’s mother assuring her she was okay… And then carried on to search up porn 170 times and attempted to buy cocaine!!!

So truly vile.

It wasn’t until November 18 that he finally dialed emergency services and confessed to the crime. At the time of his arrest, police discovered Spencer-Horn’s dismembered body covered up in a hallway next to two knives, with the third being found in the bathroom. During his arrest, Methven told officers:

“I could not stay here with her like that. I tried to dismember her. I moved her from the bath and put her there.”

He was described as having a “calm” demeanor throughout the arrest, but claimed the murder happened during a psychotic breakdown induced by alcohol, cocaine, and steroids. However, a delivery driver who interacted with Methven shortly before the murder claimed he “did not appear to be drunk or under the influence” that night. Oh and get this: also on the night of the murder, he texted Spencer-Horn to tell her he was feeling “lonely.” So his solution was to murder her?!

Related: What Did Bryan Kohberger Take From The Murder House?!

The violent criminal appeared in court last month, where he pleaded guilty to murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. During said hearing, his attorney Tony Graham told the courtroom:

“Those related to Phoenix and those who are friends are likely to regard Ewan Methven as the personification of evil … he recognizes the relatives and friends will never be able to forgive him.”

A man has been convicted of the murder of Phoenix Spencer-Horn in East Kilbride. Ewan Methven, 27, pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday, 17 June, 2025.https://t.co/DDXXonh9MB pic.twitter.com/kwF5BzvXRz — Police Scotland Lanarkshire (@PSOSLanarkshire) June 17, 2025

Now, Methven has finally been sentenced.

During a sentencing hearing on Monday, judge Lord Matthews told the convicted criminal:

“The way you treated this innocent young woman after her death meant that her family did not even have the comfort of saying goodbye to her.”

He called Methven a once “trusted member of her family” who “betrayed that trust and robbed her of a life in the cruelest way.” He added:

“Not content with what you did to her, you robbed her of all dignity in death by decapitating her and trying to dismember her in an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.”

The judge then sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison.

In a letter, Methven wrote:

“I know how loved Phoenix was and how she made her family complete. I cannot believe I have taken her from them.”

What a truly, truly evil situation. We hope the Spencer-Horn family feels some semblance of justice seeing Methven getting locked up. Rest in peace, Phoenix.

Do YOU think 23 years is enough?? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Phoebe-Rhianne Sharman/Facebook & Police Scotland Lanarkshire/X]