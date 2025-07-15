What Did Bryan Kohberger Take From The Murder House?!

Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty a couple weeks back, finally admitting to murdering four University of Idaho students back in November 2022. It’s been nearly three years, so to finally get answers must have been a relief. And yet… Not all the big questions were answered.

What happened to the murder weapon? Were Maddie Mogen and/or Kaylee Goncalves the intended targets and Xana Kernodle and boyfriend Ethan Chapin in the way? Why did Kohberger commit the murders at all?

We hope they’ll eventually make the killer reveal the answers to those queries… but actually now we have another one. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson actually mentioned this in court after Kohberger’s confession. But we still have no idea what it’s about.

One of the only eyewitnesses at the scene was surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen. We knew she came out of her room that night, just after 4 in the morning, and saw a masked man leaving. Well, it turns out she saw one other thing. The killer was holding a “container.” He said:

“She looked out her door, not knowing what was going on, and saw the defendant, who was dressed in black with a black balaclava on, holding some sort of container in his hand.”

WTF??

No more info was given to the public about what the “container” was. It’s likely Dylan didn’t even know. And they don’t seem to be trying hard to force detailed info out of Kohberger. So… what was it??

There’s all kinds of speculation out there now. Theories include that he was taking a piece of evidence he’d dropped tying him to the murder. The knife that killed everyone was never recovered. It’s possible he put it in a box of some kind…

It seems unlikely that he would have walked in with a container though. So the prevailing theory is that Kohberger took a memento from the house, a keepsake to remind him of the murders he was apparently so happy to have committed (as seen in his infamous selfie from later that morning).

But if so, what was it? Something personal to the victims? Why wouldn’t the state force Bryan Kohberger to explain? To tell us everything??

It must have been an important detail for Thompson to mention when describing the crime. Right?

[Image via Latah County Prosecutor’s Office & Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram.]