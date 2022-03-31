Ezra Miller Allegedly Threatened To 'Bury' Couple In Hawaii HOURS After Being Arrested!

New details have emerged about the night of Ezra Miller’s arrest — and it’s even more concerning than we initially thought.

As we previously reported, the actor (who uses they/them pronouns) was charged with disorderly conduct and harassment for their behavior at a karaoke bar in Hilo, Hawaii. Per the Associated Press, Hawaii Police Assistant Chief Kenneth Quiocho stated that Ezra became “aggravated” by a performance of Shallow from A Star is Born and “grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke.” (They also reportedly yelled obscenities and “lunged” at a man playing darts.)

The Fantastic Beasts star was arrested and posted $500 bail, but unfortunately, the night didn’t end there. Quiocho confirmed that hours after they were released, “police escorted Miller off a Hilo property after a resident called police asking for advice about removing two houseguests from his property,” per the AP.

Entertainment Tonight obtained court documents filed on Tuesday by Stoyan Kojouharov wife, Niegel Hayles, for a temporary restraining order against Ezra. The filing claimed that the 29-year-old burst into their bedroom and threatened them, saying:

“I will bury you and your slut wife.”

The couple also alleged that the performer “stole Hayles’ passport and wallet, which included her social security card, driver’s license and bank cards, as well as several items belonging to Kojouharov.” They claimed to be suffering “emotional distress” from the encounter and argued that Ezra’s fame and wealth makes “access to weapons is much easier.” The pair also worried that they might send “associates” to continue the harassment.

Terry Prekaski, the owner of the hostel where the couple was staying, told the AP that Stoyan and Niegel had invited Ezra to stay with them when the actor arrived five days prior. It’s unclear why wealthy star would need to crash with strangers at a hostel, and Terry couldn’t offer any insight into how Ezra’s relationship with the couple had soured. The hostel owner claimed that “Another friend drove Miller to a small town called Volcano,” presumably after being escorted off the property.

It’s unclear how long Ezra has been in Hawaii, but Quiocho revealed the Justice League actor has “been the source of police calls in Hilo 10 times since March 7,” per the AP. These calls were described as minor incidents, “such as filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant and arguing with people.”

We’re not sure what’s going on with Ezra over there, but this just seems like more and more bad news. We hope they are safe and healthy and rein in their behavior before they seriously hurt someone.

