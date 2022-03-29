Ezra Miller Arrested In Hawaii For Disorderly Conduct & Harassment

Ezra Miller has had another controversial public altercation…

After making waves for the controversial fan-voted “Oscars cheer moment” as The Flash during Hollywood’s biggest night, Ezra is now making headlines for a very different reason. The actor, who uses they/them pronouns, was arrested at a karaoke bar in Hawaii on Monday on charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

The Hawaii Police Department released a statement on the incident alongside the Justice League star’s mugshot. The statement read:

“Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo.”

It continued:

“On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Yikes.

The statement concluded:

“Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. He provided the bail and was released.”

3-28-22 Vermont Visitor Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Harassment in Hilo https://t.co/12RMQ3eckH — Hawaii Police Department (Official Site) (@Hawaii_Police) March 29, 2022

Fans will recall that this is not the first time the 29-year-old was involved in a public dispute. Back in 2020, a shocking clip of Ezra choking a woman went viral. There was some confusion as to whether the video was genuine or staged, but Variety later reported that it did stem from a “serious altercation” at a bar in Iceland between the performer and a “pushy” fan. Staff had to then escort an “upset and angry” Miller off the premises. (You can see the video HERE.)

More recently, the speedster star shared an alarming video in which they appeared to threaten a specific chapter of the KKK with violence. While we’d commend standing up to that particular organization, the lack of context for Ezra’s cryptic threat (and why they were specifically targeting “the Beulaville chapter of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan”) definitely raised eyebrows.

All in all, Ezra seems to have fallen into a concerning pattern of behavior over the last few years. They’re a key figure in some giant franchise films right now (and The Secrets of Dumbledore has already seen its fair share of controversy). We hope they stay safe and healthy amidst this major career moment and receive help if need be.

