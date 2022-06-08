Ezra Miller Accused Of Controlling 18-Year-Old Activist With Drugs & Alcohol

Ezra Miller is facing yet another major scandal.

According to reports, The Flash star (who uses they/them pronouns) has been accused of taking control of a teen activist they met when she was just 12 years old; giving her alcohol, LSD, and marijuana, taking away her personal items, and even coercing her to drop out of school.

The 29-year-old’s alleged victim is Tokata Iron Eyes, the now-18-year-old member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe who met Miller when the actor visited her reservation in North Dakota, likely because they were filming Justice League at the time.

In a lawsuit filed against the actor, Tokata’s parents claimed they began a friendship with Miller and even flew their daughter to London two years later to visit the actor at the Fantastic Beasts studio. The parents went on to allege that Ezra plied their underage daughter with drugs and alcohol and derailed her Massachusetts private school education to the point where she dropped out in December.

Tokata’s father Chase Iron Eyes, a former Democratic House candidate for North Dakota, and his wife, said in their suit:

“Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

Tokata’s parents said they flew to Miller’s home in Vermont in January to retrieve their daughter. There, they allegedly found bruises on her body and discovered she no longer had a driver’s license, car keys, or a bank card.

After being brought back to her parents’ home, the teen fled again to New York to reunite with the actor. They have since allegedly been traveling together to Vermont, Los Angeles, and Hawaii — where, incidentally, Miller has been getting into other troubling legal issues over the past few months.

For her part, Tokata brushed off the allegations in a post on social media, telling fans:

“I’d like to make a statement to acknowledge the tragedy that is the narrative of the general public and the assumptions made on my behalf by my family and friends regarding my stability and otherwise. I dropped out of bard five months ago, my friend and comrade William passed shortly there after, my mind was incredibly impacted and I’ve needed space and time for the processing of grief. My comrade Ezra Miller for the entirety of the aforementioned era has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss.”

We’ll see if the court agrees, as a hearing is set for next month. The activist’s parents are asking the court to intervene and issue an order of protection against Miller on behalf of their daughter.

