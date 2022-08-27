Ezra Miller Is Trying To Save The Flash Movie -- Reportedly Met With Warner Bros Execs To Apologize!

Ezra Miller is continuing to do some major damage control.

As you may know, the 29-year-old actor (who uses they/them pronouns) has been the subject of a string of troubling accusations and crimes over the past couple of years. These incidents with the law includes the fact that they were arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year, and then charged with felony burglary in Vermont after allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a home. Additionally, the state’s child services department is reportedly trying to find a mom and three children who had been staying at Ezra’s farm and went missing. WTF…

Following these major scandals, Warner Bros. reportedly has been trying to figure out what to do with the upcoming DC movie The Flash, which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 23, 2023 and stars Ezra. And one of the options on the table? The company might just scrap the project altogether — even though they already wrapped filming. That would be a huge move for the WB, considering they spent $200 million creating the film.

Now, Ezra is apparently very worried about the movie’s fate – so much so that the disgraced star went in person to make amends with the executives this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter Friday, the Perks of Being a Wallflower star stopped by the Warner Bros. Burbank lot with their CAA agent, Scott Metzger, and new WB film chairs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy on Wednesday. What did they discuss? During the meeting, the group reportedly talked about creating a plan to keep on track for the superhero movie’s June 23, 2023 release date. But moreover, THR claims Ezra took a moment to reaffirm to the higher-ups their commitment to the movie and express remorse for bringing any negative press to the company.

No other details were disclosed about the meeting at this time — but it turns out their recent apology tour might have ulterior motives behind it. Sources spilled to the publication that Ezra actually did not mind the stream of bad headlines at first (seriously?!) but that quickly changed once they realized it could cost them The Flash film. One insider said Ezra promised to seek help after De Luca and Abdy started weighing whether or not to scrap the movie, explaining:

“They care about The Flash. It’s one of their favorite characters to play.”

This led to the Fantastic Beasts star issuing a public apology, stating that they were seeking mental health treatment:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Hmm…

So it sounds like Ezra was, in fact, only trying to save the film by apologizing and seeking treatment. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe that WB should just can the film or still release it? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below).

