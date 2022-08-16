Ezra Miller Starts Treatment For 'Complex Mental Health Issues' And Apologizes For 'Past Behavior'

Ezra Miller is finally seeking help amid a string of legal issues!

In a statement to Variety on Monday, a representative for the actor (who uses they/them pronouns) shared a message in which Ezra broke their silence on their very troubling history with the law. If you didn’t know, earlier this month, the celeb was charged with burglary for allegedly stealing bottles of alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont without the homeowner present.

This comes after a string of other abuse accusations from women around the world (including a choking incident in Iceland) and multiple arrests in Hawaii earlier this year, including one for disorderly conduct and harassment. Ezra pled no contest to a single count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and paid a $500 fine and $30 in court costs. The harassment charge was dismissed. Cops are also on the hunt for a young mother and her three children who were living together on Ezra’s “unsafe” Vermont farm and have gone missing amid authorities’ attempt to serve the mother an emergency care order. As we said, things have been complicated!!

Referencing this problematic past, Ezra apologized for their actions and addressed their desire to seek professional help on Monday, writing:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Hmm. Not sure we’d consider any of this behavior in the “past” just yet — we mean, they were charged with burglary one week ago and still have to turn up for their arraignment next month, but we understand that they’re trying to put this all behind them! And good for them for starting treatment.

It’s also very important to note that this statement comes as Warner Brothers is desperately trying to save their upcoming The Flash film, starring the embattled star as Barry Allen. Ezra first appeared as the scarlet speedster in the 2017 movie Justice League. They made another appearance in the film’s 2021 counterpart Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With The Flash largely filmed before any of these controversies made headlines, the studio has been trying to figure out how to release the film amid the ongoing issues. It’s currently set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

And here’s where this statement smells a little fishy. Just last week, a source with knowledge of the situation told the Hollywood Reporter that WB has three potential scenarios to consider moving forward. The first? Ezra explains themself and seeks help.

According to the insider, execs at the company received word that the 29-year-old was going to seek professional help once they returned to their Vermont farm, which seems to be the case. If they sought treatment, the insider believed they could eventually give a lengthy and candid interview before the film to discuss the controversy.

That’s probably the most appealing situation for those behind the superhero flick considering it would still give them a chance to promote the film with their lead. Otherwise, the source presumed they might try to cut ties with Ezra and release the film without them promoting it.

The worst-case scenario would be to scrap the film altogether – something many fans find it hard to believe they haven’t done already, all things considered. Plenty of other stars have been canceled for less than this mess!! But according to the source, it would be impossible to reshoot the film with another actor playing Barry Allen, so it seems WB and DC Comics will do everything they can to avoid wasting all the time, effort, and money put into creating the blockbuster. Though it wouldn’t be the first time they did they trashed a movie. R.I.P., Batgirl.

Ezra owning up to their mistakes is definitely a step in the right direction, and we are so glad to know they are getting help! Whether the apology was meant to save the film or not, the Fantastic Beasts alum’s decision to seek treatment is a relief. None of their behavior has been okay, and hopefully, they will truly begin to understand and make amends for that soon. According to a source close to the studio, Warner Bros. supports the actor’s decision to seek professional help, too. Well, no s**t.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? What do you make of Ezra’s apology? Let us know (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & ONE Media/YouTube]