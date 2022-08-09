Ezra Miller Charged For Felony Burglary In Vermont!

Ezra Miller is facing more legal trouble.

The embattled star, who uses they/them pronouns, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, according to a press release by the Vermont State Police on Monday.

According to the report, the Vermont State Police were notified of a burglary complaint from a residence in Stamford at 5:55 p.m. on May 1. Upon inspection, authorities found “several bottles of alcohol” were taken from the residence while the homeowners were not present. Police collected statements and reviewed surveillance videos, ultimately determining “probable cause was found to charge” Ezra with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling. Cops tracked them down on Sunday at 11:23 p.m. and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for an arraignment. The actor is now facing up to 15 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Of course, this legal trouble comes amid allegations that The Flash lead has been housing a 25-year-old mother and her three children (between the ages of one and five) on a ranch in Stamford. According to an investigation done by Rolling Stone in June, the property doubles as an unlicensed cannabis farm and there are several firearms on the premises. It is unclear if the Stamford properties are the same.

Sadly, Ezra is used to getting arrested at this point. The 29-year-old was arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment and the other for second-degree assault. They are also facing allegations of abuse from several women from around the world, including inappropriate behavior with a minor. Despite the legal mess, The Flash is still set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023. At this time, reps for Miller have not responded to requests for comment.

