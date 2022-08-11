Young Mother & 3 Kids Staying With Ezra Miller Are Now MISSING!

There has been another unsettling development in the Ezra Miller situation…

According to court documents reviewed by Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old mother and her three children, who were reportedly staying with the embattled star at their Vermont property, are MISSING!

On Wednesday, the outlet revealed that Vermont State Police are currently looking for the mother and her kids (who are 1, 4, and 5 years old). Rolling Stone first reported them to be living with Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, at their farm under allegedly dangerous conditions in June. They had reportedly been staying there since mid-April. Now, it turns out cops were worried about the children’s safety too — and they tried to do something about it!

Over the weekend, the Vermont State Police showed up at the ranch in an attempt to serve an emergency care order to the woman, requiring that her kids be taken away from the home and her care. In the order, they stated that “remaining in the home is contrary to the child’s welfare” and that their “safety cannot be reasonably assured” if they remain “in the custody of the child’s parent, guardian, or custodian.” Whoa.

Unfortunately, this emergency care order has not been set in place yet since the cops CANNOT track down the recipient! When they arrived at Ezra’s home, the actor told authorities the mother and children left two months ago and hadn’t been back since.

In the court documents, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office noted they believe The Flash star’s answer may have been a way to “evade” the emergency care order. Officials are particularly suspicious since the response “contradicts information” they had about the mother and her kids. Per a local source who spoke to Rolling Stone, police showed up at the property again on Tuesday night for about an hour. The reason for the visit was unclear.

As of now, Vermont State Police are directing their requests for comment to the Vermont Department for Children and Families, which doesn’t comment on cases for privacy reasons. Reps for Ezra and the Vermont State Attorney’s Office have not commented on the matter either.

As Perezcious readers know, this legal development comes after Rolling Stone first reported the woman and children were staying with Ezra after they met in Hawaii (where the Fantastic Beasts lead was caught up with their own string of legal trouble). The actor reportedly paid to fly the family to Vermont after meeting them earlier this year. The father of the three children also told the outlet in June that he fears for his little ones’ wellbeing, especially since the property allegedly has guns and marijuana easily accessible to the kids. He remarked:

“I got a bad feeling in my stomach. I do want to go get my kids, they mean the f**king world to me.”

One source previously claimed one of the woman’s children, a 1-year-old baby, picked up a stray bullet and put it in her mouth while at the home. So concerning… The mother has been telling a very different story, though. She insists the 29-year-old Hollywood star has “helped” her get away from an “abusive ex” and expressed gratitude for having a “safe environment” for her and her kids to heal, saying:

“[Ezra] may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in…. My kids are able to relax more into their healing because of the safety and nurturing Ezra has been providing for them.”

Meanwhile, in a separate bombshell case on Monday, the Vermont State Police charged The Perks of Being a Wallflower alum with burglary of a Stamford, Vermont home. They allegedly entered a home belonging to Isaac B. Winokur at around 5:55 p.m. local time on May 1, at which point “several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present.” After looking at surveillance footage and taking statements, police said they had “probable cause” to charge Miller “with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.” Their arraignment was scheduled for September 26.

This legal trouble comes after a very rocky past year including several allegations of abuse from women around the world, including inappropriate behavior with a minor. We sincerely hope these children remain safe as police work to track them down.

