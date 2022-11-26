Fame & Flashdance Singer Irene Cara Dead At 63

Irene Cara, the award-winning artist best known for singing the title tracks for the films Flashdance and Fame, has died. She was 63 years old.

Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the sad news of her passing in a statement shared on the star’s Twitter on Saturday morning. She wrote:

“It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. … Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.”

Irene’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but the rep mentioned it will be released once the “information is available.” Judith also lamented in the post:

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM pic.twitter.com/TsC5BwZ3fh — Irene Cara (@Irene_Cara) November 26, 2022

And when someone asked in the comments if it was “true” that Irene died, the publicist responded that she and the musician’s business manager found out “a few hours ago”:

“Unfortunately, yes. Her business manager and I were notified a few hours ago. I’m her publicist. Believe me, I wish it weren’t true. We were working on amazing projects that would have made her and her fans incredibly happy. Her manager and I will finish them. She’d want that.”

In case you didn’t know, Irene’s breakout moment came when she starred as Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical movie Fame and sang the title track and Out Here on My Own. Both songs were nominated for best original song at the Academy Awards, with Fame taking home the prize. She also received two nominations for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance at the 23rd annual Grammy Awards in 1981. Meanwhile, her acting performance earned her a Golden Globe nomination in 1980.

Later, Irene co-wrote and sang Flashdance… What A Feeling for the soundtrack of the 1983 film Flashdance, along with Giorgio Moroder and Keith Forsey. She won best female pop vocal performance and best album of original score written for a motion picture or a television special at the 26th annual Grammy Awards in 1984. Irene then scored best original song at the 1983 Oscars. She also starred in other projects over the years, including Sparkle, City Heat, and Certain Fury.

Our condolences go out to her friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Irene…

