Offset Says He's 'Missing Everything' About Takeoff In Tribute To The Late Rapper

Offset is still mourning his late cousin Takeoff.

The 30-year-old Migos rapper has been paying tribute to his the late star, who was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston back at the beginning of November. But on Wednesday, Offset returned to Instagram to share more of his grief. In a post published to his IG account, the performer shared an old pic of Takeoff wearing a gray suit and diamond necklaces at an event.

Along with the photo, Offset — whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus — captioned the pic like this (below):

“Missing everything bout [sic] you specially [sic] that smile”

You can see the post HERE. Of course, Offset has already publicly mourned the 28-year-old following the shooting. Earlier this month, at a public funeral for his fellow Migos member held in Atlanta, Cardi B‘s husband said:

“I love you, dog. I wish we could laugh again.”

Offset also shared another IG tribute to Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, earlier this month.

In it, he wrote about how the pain of his cousin’s death has been “unbearable,” and his “heart is shattered” with grief. He added:

“I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.”

It’s heartbreaking — though totally understandable — to see him struggling with the sudden death. We know so many friends and loved ones are.

So sad.

