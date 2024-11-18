OMG! Jaleel White Says Family Matters Made Him Wear Loose Pants To Hide Steve Urkel's Big 'Bulge'!

Jaleel White is making BIG Family Matters confessions! Pun intended…

In an early look at his upcoming memoir Growing Up Urkel obtained by The US Sun, the actor had to make some adjustments as he grew up playing the beloved character. Jaleel started playing the lovable, geeky Steve Urkel on the sitcom at just 13 in 1989. He wasn’t initially supposed to stick around and become the star of the show, but he was an instant fan fave — and played Urkel until the show ended in 1998. At that point he was 22 years old. So as puberty came and went, the actor went through a lot of changes — and so did his wardrobe!

Of course, all ’90s kids know Urkel’s signature look — featuring high waisted-pants, a cardigan, suspenders, and glasses. See a clip from the show (below):

It’s impossible to not recognize the classic outfit! But around Season 8 of the show, writes Jaleel, TV execs told him he needed to change his iconic wardrobe in order to hide his “bulge”. Yeah, at that point he was in his 20s and a *ahem* fully grown man! In the book, the actor wrote how the executives put it:

“Let’s get rid of the suspenders. Lower his pants, too. Oh and … It’s getting a bit uncomfortable watching him in tight jeans. There’s a, uh … bulge.”

OMG!

In fact, the now 47-year-old recalls how he had to keep “peeling” his tight pants off “like a banana” whenever he would change out of costume. Wild! That could NOT have been comfortable for him — or those watching! LOLz!

Growing Up Urkel hits shelves Tuesday. We can’t help but wonder what other huge revelations we’ll see! Will U be reading it, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Jaleel White/Instagram/Warner Bros. Entertainment/YouTube]