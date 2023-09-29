Fans Get SAVAGE Over Kendall Jenner's Runway Walk At Schiaparelli Show!

Kendall Jenner may want to head back to modeling school — at least, that is what fans are begging her to do after witnessing her performance at the Schiaparelli show!

During Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, the 27-year-old model closed out the brand’s spring/summer 2024 womenswear show wearing a strapless crystal-covered red dress, beige high heels, and a massive hairstyle. Her hair was giving us total Priscilla Presley vibes!

However, people couldn’t focus on the stunning outfit from Schiaparelli at all. Nope! Instead, social media users could not get over what they deemed was a horrible walk from Kendall! With Charli XCX’s song Good Ones in the background, The Kardashians star slowly strutted on the runway with both hands on her hips. Swipe to check it out (below):

Viewers were not impressed by the walk whatsoever — and weren’t afraid to voice that opinion on social media! X (Twitter) users savagely blasted Kendall’s inability to “serve” while decked out in couture! See some of the harshest comments (below):

“She is an example of how a door would move if it had legs.” “How does she manage to make Schiaparelli look boring. They literally gave her the least interesting piece because they knew she wouldn’t serve. Kendall cannot be trusted with the vision and it shows” “It just doesn’t GIVE for some reason.” “She’s a beautiful girl but it’s not serving.” “omg kendall giving us nothing” “will she ever serve” “Sorry but how does her own sister eat her up… and shes just a guest sitting on the side.”

Brutal!

What do YOU think? Do you feel Kendall’s walk was bad? Sound OFF in the comments.

