Surprise! Kendall Jenner Is Actually BONDING With Corey Gamble 3 Years After Vicious Palm Springs Spat!

Time apparently heals all wounds.

That’s the tactic Kendall Jenner is using right now, at least. In Thursday’s brand-new season premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the supermodel took time to bond with her momager’s boyfriend Corey Gamble! And with the history between the two of them, we definitely didn’t expect this!

As longtime KarJenner fans will no doubt recall, back in 2020, the entire family took a trip to Palm Springs. During the outing, Kendall and little sis Kylie Jenner got into a vicious spat after a long night out in the desert town

At the time, Kendall actually blamed Kris Jenner‘s BF for instigating the fight. The trio had a knockdown, drag-out shouting match as part of it, too. During that disagreement, Corey called the 27-year-old “rude” and even “an a**hole.” For months after, tensions were thick in the air around the two of them. SO dramatic!!

But now, that’s all over and done with! During Thursday’s new Hulu ep, Kris looked on with shock as Kendall and Corey slowly but surely bonded in the pool during the fam’s trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Speaking to nearby Kim Kardashian about it, the momager stuck in the middle of two feuding family members said with shock:

“I think hell froze over because Corey and Kendall are chatting.”

Kim agreed:

“They haven’t talked since Palm Springs.”

Wait, they hadn’t talked AT ALL since Palm Springs?! That’s three whole years! Talk about a long silence — and an awkward one for Kris to navigate! Yeesh!

Producers picked up on this dynamic (obvi), and pulled Kenny in for a confessional. Speaking directly to camera, she admitted things were tough for a long time:

“Corey and I, we were close for a while and then Kylie and I had a big sister fight and he tried to intervene and that caused a little problem between us. We apologized and we got over it, but it never really — it just kind of stayed [there].”

But some quality time in the pool in Mexico changed all that?? Beaming about the poolside bonding sesh, Kendall acknowledged the trip did wonders for her and Corey to get back on track:

“I think sometimes that’s what makes these family trips really important. It gives Corey and I the opportunity to slow down and actually spend some together.”

Well that’s a nice ending to that storyline… THREE YEARS later!

