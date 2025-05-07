Did Rihanna Accidentally Reveal She’s Pregnant With TWINS?! Fans Say…

Is Rihanna pregnant with TWINS?!

It’s been two days since the Love on the Brain singer revealed her and A$AP Rocky’s exciting news on fashion’s biggest night: she’s pregnant with their third child! Or could it be their third and fourth children?! While walking the Met Gala carpet on Monday, the 37-year-old glowed in custom Marc Jacobs that perfectly accentuated her pregnant belly. In footage obtained by Access Hollywood, one reporter can be heard referencing her song Umbrella. They ask:

“Hey, Rih! Did you bring your umbrella, ella, ella, eh?”

She can’t help but laugh before pointing to Rocky’s Met look, which actually did feature an umbrella. But what she says next has fans divided on the status of her pregnancy!

“Rocky brought that. I brought the kid!”

See (below):

“Kid,” right? As in singular? Or did she actually say “kids”?! In the comments, that’s the main question on fans’ minds:

“Did she say Kids as in plural” “twins. I caught that” “‘I brought the kids’ I can’t stand her lol. She loves being pregnant” “KidS as in multiple?!?! we’re never getting an another album” “KIDSSSS???” “I bought the KIDS…. Twins” “She’s Having twins”

However, others argued she said “kid”:

“I put my caption on lol she definitely said I BROUGHT THE KID lol” “no she said Kid… I turned my volume all the way up and put the speaker to my ear” “nah she said the kid” “She’s not going to stop getting pregnant until it’s a girl. We never getting that album!” “‘I brought the kid’ got me smiling” “Good job mama you brought the kid”

What do YOU think she said, Perezcious readers?? Are we getting Fenty twins?! Let us know in the comments down below!

