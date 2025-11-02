Fans Think Shaun White Is Secretly Dating TikTok Star Eli Withrow!

Got A Tip?

Does Shaun White have a secret new lady in his life?

As we’ve been closely covering, the Olympic snowboarder and Nina Dobrev ended their five-year relationship in September. Reports have come in claiming infidelity may have played a role on Shuan’s end, but sources have also suggested he never truly wanted to commit to The Vampire Diaries star despite proposing to her last year.

Since their breakup, Nina has been spotted carrying on with life surrounded by friends — including Zac Efron, who fans briefly thought she may have been rebounding with. But what about Shaun? Well, the latest rumor suggests he’s moving on with a TikTok star!

Over the weekend, sources told Deuxmoi that Shaun brought TikToker and aspiring actress Eli Withrow on a surfing trip with some close pals… But it wasn’t just purely for pleasure. Business reportedly played a role, too, as the source claimed the whole thing was linked to a film Shaun is currently developing basking on a book about surfing. And guess who may be in talks to star? Shaun’s rumored new woman Eli.

 

While the pair don’t yet follow one another on social media, fans claim that Eli has apparently posted the 39-year-old’s home and plane on her Close Friends story on Instagram, according to Deuxmoi.

Inneresting!

The source described Eli to the gossip blog as and “such a sweetie” and “super excited” to be involved in Shaun’s world amid his latest venture.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do you buy these rumors? Are Shaun and Eli really an item? Or are they just getting to know each other for the film? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Nina Dobrev & Eli Withrow/Instagram, & MEGA/WENN]

Nov 02, 2025 10:59am PDT

