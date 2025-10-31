Ana De Armas Dumped Tom Cruise Because She Was Getting 'Uncomfortable': REPORT

Ana de Armas needed to slam the brakes on her relationship with Tom Cruise!

Earlier this month, we’ve heard, their romance fizzled out after only nine months of dating. A source told The US Sun that “their time as a couple has run its course,” and they realized “they are better off as mates.”

However, we’re now hearing there’s more behind the breakup! It’s apparently not just that Ana and Tom felt they weren’t each other’s person and consciously uncoupled! An insider told Us Weekly on Thursday that the Knives Out actress became “uncomfortable.” Whoa! Why? To her, the source explained, the romance was moving waaaay too fast:

“Tom and Ana are done for now. It was more Ana’s decision because things were moving fast and she started to get a little uncomfortable with how fast it was going.”

The outlet didn’t get into the reason she felt things were moving too quickly. Did Tom ask her to move in already or something? Or more seriously… to join Scientology??Although Ana “put the brakes on it,” the door isn’t slammed shut on Tom yet! The source continued:

“She still likes him a lot, and they have a connection. They will see how things go in the future.”

Wow! We could see Ana and Tom 2.0??

On top of the relationship moving quickly, the insider mentioned the Deep Water star has been “busy” with work, including “a new project.” Between those two factors, Ana wanted to hit pause for now. The source added:

“They want to remain friends, but she needed to take a step back.”

Probably wise for the exes to try to remain on good terms post-split! They are still working together after all! The insider mentioned they had “totally undeniable” chemistry preparing for their supernatural thriller Deeper. Unfortunately that project is now on a production hold. Womp. The source went on:

“They spent every day together in preparation and training for the intense underwater sequences. It started as a deep professional respect and then it ignited. Tom was completely captivated by Ana.”

For her part, the insider said she thought the Mission: Impossible actor was “fun” to be around and supportive of her goals:

“On a personal level, she enjoyed his company, and he was fun to be with. One of the things that attracted her most to him was he supported her and everything she wanted to do.”

However, their romance just didn’t last. Whether Tom and Ana will get back together, we’ll just have to see! They’re reportedly in talks to work on another film called Pressure, in addition to Deeper. If either of those projects gets picked up, who knows? The sparks between them could fly again!

Do you think Ana and Tom will rekindle their relationship? Or is it over for good? Let us know in the comments below!

