Was Shaun White Cheating On Nina Dobrev? Did He NEVER Want To Marry Her?? Insider Says...

OK, so what really went down with Nina Dobrev and Shaun White??

We’ve heard the explanation that they weren’t on the same page with starting a family. A source said last week Shaun was done with the Olympics and ready to board his way into the next chapter — being a dad — while Nina wasn’t done seeing where her acting career might go.

But that feels like a much more gradual breakup, right? And by all accounts theirs was pretty sudden! They went from posting sweet photos together on social media to suddenly ending their engagement just a couple days later. That’s some real quick growing apart.

Naturally, as with all sudden breakups, there was fan speculation maybe some cheating going on. It would be far from the first time a pro athlete stepped out on his famous girlfriend after all…

The Background

But in this case there were actual rumors he was cheating for some time! Back in 2021, DeuxMoi posted a blind item about a famous snowboarder DMing girls on the apps:

“everyone’s favorite snowboarder seems to be being unfaithful to his too good for him girlfriend. he’s been seen on dating apps and dming girls. he also had a night to remember while abroad last february. i guess the way he takes out dissatisfaction with a run is by running his relationship to the ground. I know we all thought wedding bells were in the air, but i guess just affairs.”

Whoa…

And not long after, a woman posted videos to TikTok accusing Shaun of matching with her on Raya and sliding into her DMs:

There are three TikTok videos about Shaun White hitting up on this girl. Also deuxmoi once posted about Shaun White cheating on Nina Dobrev as he’s been texting some women. Gonna put these videos and screenshots in this thread pic.twitter.com/iMdpRxWWuP — ℕ???????????????????????????? | ???????????????????????????????????????? | Zoënne (@NotSry2LoveDE) March 13, 2022

And see the screenshots of the alleged DMs (below):

As for recent evidence? Nina posted a video to TikTok just a day before she went public without her engagement ring in which she lip-synced:

“How do you sleep at night knowing people don’t like you? With no underwear, in case they wanna kiss my ass. What’s your advice for women trying to fix their man? Listen, Bob the Builder, he’s got 10 other women trying to fix him too, and you all look like a damn construction crew.”

“10 other women”?! Check out the video (below):

OK, then you pair all that with this…

The Latest

About a week before the news of their breakup, an Instagram user wrote to Nina saying:

“Just btw, I saw your fiance in Austin, Texas last week at a bar. His friend came up to me and threatened to put my phone away and not take pictures of him and these 2 girls he was with”

Whoa! Totally sus! The user added:

“I did not have my phone out or even realize who he was at this point”

She also said:

“Shaun was with the girls. It was not friendly”

And the guy was preemptively telling her not to record it? Sketchy as hell…

Shaun’s Pal Says…

Well, a source close to Shaun answered the accusations directly to The US Sun on Monday. The insider maintained the gold medalist was innocent, assuring:

“There was absolutely no cheating.”

Innerestingly, the source did not deny the anonymous gal’s story exactly — instead confirming Shaun was at that bar in Austin. Only the insider says the snowboarder was “just with friends” — specifically “a business manager and a woman on his speaking team and a close friend.” The source makes it sound like it was just coworkers having a drink, saying Shaun was in town for work as he’s doing something with AppDirect. Hmm…

How would YOU feel if a stranger said she was just being a gal looking out for you and telling you this… and your man’s friend said it was all kosher? Because that’s where we’re at here, right? Is Shaun’s buddy more trustworthy? We guess the real question is, how much did Nina trust the man himself…

If Not Cheating…

As for the breakup? This insider says the couple were actually never meant to be, suggesting:

“They just were not the right match.”

Um… really? They were together like five years! We mean, they were engaged! Well, this source says they were having problems for “a very long time” too — and in the end it was “a mutual decision” to split. The insider also seemingly blames Nina for pushing for that next step anyway:

“She wanted to get engaged, so they got engaged, but they both knew it wasn’t going to work out, and they didn’t have any wedding plans.”

Huh. We’re not sure how much we trust this source, if we’re being honest. It’s pretty one-sided — and frankly sounds like a source close to just the guy in the relationship. What, Shaun never planned on marrying her or even getting engaged in the first place? And what, was emotionally blackmailed into it? Yeah, we’re not sold.

Besides, if he proposed to her without ever intending to go through with the full commitment… Man, isn’t that nearly as bad as stepping out? Maybe worse in a way??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Shaun cheated? That he was never that serious about Nina in the first place? (And honestly which would be worse??) Sound OFF in the comments below!

