Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev Reacts To Those Zac Efron Romance Rumors!

Nina Dobrev Reacts To Zac Efron Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev is setting the record straight on those romance rumors with Zac Efron!

Following the end of her engagement to Shaun White last month, people started to speculate that she moved on with the hunky actor because they went on what looked like a couple’s vacation with Miles and Keleigh Teller and Chace Crawford and his girlfriend Kelsey Merritt in Italy! They’re both single! We all know they have great chemistry! So why not?

We hate to disappoint those who ship Nina and Zac. However, an ET source shut down the dating rumors. They said last week:

“They have been friends for years, and Shaun has known Zac forever too. Nina is still getting over her split from Shaun.”

Ugh! Now Nina is putting the speculation to rest, too! TMZ spoke to the Vampire Diaries alum at LAX on Wednesday about her love life. When asked how she was “holding up” while walking through the airport, she kept the response short, saying:

“Good.”

As for whether it has been “tough living everything out in the public,” meaning her split? Nina surprisingly had a positive outlook! She replied:

“You know what, I’m excited for the future and the only thing that’s guaranteed is change.”

Hey, we love the optimism from her! However, she also made it clear there are no changes to her relationship status at this time! The Degrassi: The Next Generation star is still single — and not mingling with Zac right now! When asked about the dating speculation, she straight-up laughed and shook her head before confirming they are “just mates” by saying:

“Yeah.”

What a bummer! They would’ve made such a hot couple! Watch the brief interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 02, 2025 08:00am PDT

