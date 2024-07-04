Is Taylor Swift Purposely Distracting Travis Kelce While He's Recording His Podcast?

Fans are convinced Travis Kelce got a little distracted by Taylor Swift during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast!

A clip from the podcast circulating on social media shows the Kansas City Chiefs tight end briefly looking off to the side and smiling at someone off-camera while his brother Jason Kelce talks. Who is the off-camera someone, you may ask? Fans believe it was Tay Tay in the room!

Did he tape the episode in her place in the UK? And couldn’t help but look at her with that love in his eyes?? Was she purposely making faces at him while he was doing his pod? Who knows! However, the Swifties know his “Tay smile” when they see it! And they spotted it the moment he glanced off-camera! See some of the reactions (below):

“who are you looking at trav?” “It’s so funny the way it’s literally so obvious he’s looking at her bc of the way he looks over and his taysmile” “the way travis is fully being distracted by taylor here” “I feel like he only smiles like that when it’s Taylor.” “At this point she should just come and say hi even if it’s her voice or her hand or something lmao we can tell she’s there with him bc his face looking at her gives it away with his Tay smile” “I need to know what she is doing behind the screen lol. Like is it goofy dancing? Miming? Moonwalking? The Swifties wanna know! Lol” “Hehehe that side smile Travis what was she doing?”

We also want to know what made him grin like that — if it’s really her! Travis possibly remained with Taylor abroad after his surprise appearance at her Eras Tour show in Dublin over the weekend. He doesn’t have training camp for the upcoming 2024 NFL season until July 21. So the couple is potentially spending time together before their busy schedules take over again! Not to mention this wouldn’t be the first time fans noticed the athlete was distracted by the songstress during the podcast!

Related: Travis Kelce Talks Julia Roberts Moment At Eras Tour After ‘Weird’ & ‘Handsy’ Controversy!

If Taylor was behind the camera, we want the tea of what happened behind the scenes! Or better yet, have her pop into the show in the future, so she can tell the fans herself! Just a suggestion! For now, take a look at the brief moment (below):

who are you looking at trav? ???? pic.twitter.com/0tLxSg3v9T — Tayvis Nation ???????????? (@tayvisnation) July 3, 2024

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via New Heights/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]