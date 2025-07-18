Fantastic Four Junket Gets AWKWARD When Interviewer Tells Vanessa Kirby She's 'C***y'!

Vanessa Kirby is not up to date on the latest lingo, which created one hell of an awkward moment during one of her recent interviews amid The Fantastic Four: First Steps press tour!

While talking to Pedestrian TV alongside her co-star Pedro Pascal, the 37-year-old actress couldn’t believe it when the interviewer praised her performance in the film… by calling her c***y! OMG! It all started when the journalist pointed out that footage of Kirby, who plays Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the Marvel movie, is going viral because her character is serving when she uses her powers to create force fields while fighting. She said:

“You’ve kind of become a social media icon for your force field, snatched, c***y, fierce face.”

It is high praise!

Pedro knew and responded, “F**k yeah!” However, Kirby had no clue what that meant! Looking shocked, she asked:

“Oh, god. I don’t know if that’s a good thing?”

Yes, yes it is! “C**t” is generally an offensive word — hence, Kirby’s reaction! LOLz! However, in recent years, the word became popular, all thanks to the queer community, and it means someone is “giving femininity,” per linguist Adam Aleksic to Glamour. You’ll often hear people say phrases like “serving c**t,” or, like in this interview, “c***y.” It depends on how you use the term, but just know it is a compliment and not an insult here, which Pedro and the interviewer insisted to Kirby! The Last of Us star explained:

“C***y face is good, babe.. t means fierce, fabulous, beautiful, strong. It’s good. It’s good. Promise.”

Ha! Now she knows for next time! Watch the hilarious interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Pedestrian TV/YouTube]