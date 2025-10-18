Farrah Abraham’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Reveals She Got Permanent Fangs!!

Farrah Abraham‘s 16-year-old daughter has a brand-new smile!

Sophia Abraham took to Instagram on Friday to reveal she got permanent FANGS! Yes, really! She posted a joint video with Farrah showing off her new set of teeth, featuring her cosmetic dentist. The teen captioned the post:

“Finally got permanent fangz”

Sophia also showed the process of installing the fangs in a follow-up video. Watch (below):

As usual, there were mixed reactions to Sophia’s decision in the comments section. Social media users wrote:

“I’m all about self expression, but what happens when it’s time to get a job?” “Okay but how much easier is it to eat food? They’re cute!” “Iconic af. We love to see it!” “YES! I love it! Keep expressing yourself!!! Ur beautiful!” “So anything your minor wants is a yes?” “I’m so for expressing yourself. I really feel the need to say tho please be so, SO careful of your teeth. You only get one set” “I get wanting to let your child express themselves, but this crosses the line.” “You are THE MOTHER not her friend”

This is not the only modification she got recently! Earlier this month, Sophia shared with everyone that she got her first tattoo — and she did not ink something small on her body! No, it was massive! She has three big bats on each side of her stomach! Wow!

What are your reactions to the fangs, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

