Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Criticism Over 12-Year-Old Daughter North West’s Style!

Kim Kardashian is clapping back at the intense criticism over North West’s fashion choices!

Over the summer, the reality star got slammed online for allowing her daughter to wear an outfit many thought was way “too adult” for a 12-year-old. While on vacation in Rome, North stepped out in a black corset top, mini skirt, and leather platform boots, completing the look with waist-length blue pigtails. Take a look (below):

Not only did North sport a new look, she also revealed a new piercing… on HER FINGER! See (below):

Fans called out Kim for “sexualizing her daughter” and letting her get a dangerous piercing at the time. Now, the momma is defending herself and North months later. She sat down for an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast this week, where she opened up about how hard it has been for the pre-teen to grow up in the public eye, especially as she gets experimental with fashion.

Kim explained that North likes to try out new things with her style, just like all her friends do. But the SKIMS creator admitted she doesn’t always get it right when allowing her daughter to wear certain looks:

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

Kim noted North usually dresses like a “tomboy.” However, she just wanted to wear something different and have similar clothes to her pals. Many adults experienced that feeling when they were kids, too! They just didn’t have the whole world watching them as they tested it out… and experienced some misses! Although Kim knows she’s made a few mistakes along the way, she supports her daughter’s choices at the end of the day, saying:

“As a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby’s such a good girl and such a sweet girl. She does listen to me, but in other areas, I’m like, ‘Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.’ You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creative away from her.”

Ultimately, the Hulu personality is trying her “best” while raising her four kids by herself for the most part:

“I just think anyone that’s raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can. My babies are good babies. I just urge everyone to like not be judgmental and to have grace.”

It’s not easy to raise a teen, so Kim stressed again:

“I think like any mom of a teenager or a preteen, unless you’ve been here, please, we just need a little bit of grace.”

Hopefully, fans listen and have grace when it comes to not only North but also Kim’s other kids as well! Watch the podcast (below):

