Farrah Abraham Started Major Fire In Apartment With Daughter After Falling Asleep With Candle Burning

Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia had a huge scare in their new Texas apartment!

As you know, the Teen Mom alum was involved in a squabble inside a nightclub in January of this year. She was charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly slapping a security guard (and could face a year in prison!!). She said in January she was moving out of California for good after the trauma of the whole event — and then she found herself back in Austin.

In early August, Farrah moved into a luxury apartment building in the Texas city and things seemed to be on an uphill climb — but sadly things took a turn for the worse. Only one month after moving into her new place, the property went up in flames. And it turns out it might have been her fault…

According to the Austin Fire Department via The Sun, firefighters responded to Abraham’s home around 12:30 a.m. on September 9. A spokesperson for AFD said the patio was set ablaze first by a candle that had been knocked over and “caught a chair on fire”. So scary!

A source close to the reality TV star told the outlet on Tuesday the MTV personality had fallen asleep with a candle still alight — while she slept it somehow toppled over and started the fire:

“Farrah left a lit candle unattended on her patio after she went inside and fell asleep. Her patio furniture caught fire and set off the sprinkler systems, the fire department was called, and part of the building was evacuated at approximately 12:30 a.m.”

The insider added the fire department isn’t able to confirm the evacuation of the building — we guess they don’t log that sort of thing?

Distressingly, the source said 13-year-old Sophia was at home when all of this went down. Luckily she and her mom are okay! In fact, no injuries have been reported due to the fire. The insider also confirmed the building suffered significant damages — but it appears the 31-year-old still lives there, so it’s not bad enough the place was a complete goner.

Whew.

We’re so glad Farrah, Sophia, and the rest of the tenants are safe and weren’t hurt in the fire — things are replaceable but lives aren’t! And imagine if Farrah’s mistake had caused someone to get really hurt? Like her daughter…

