Farrah Abraham Charged With Battery & Faces A YEAR IN PRISON For That Alleged Security Guard Slap!

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham is facing serious legal consequences for a mid-January dust-up outside a Los Angeles-area hotspot in which she allegedly struck a security guard.

As we reported back in January, the ex-MTV star was involved in a fracas at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood, where the 31-year-old had been hanging out with pals. According to eyewitness reports from the scene, Farrah was reportedly asked to leave the club after an apparent incident inside. She refused, and during the alleged ensuing altercation, in which she was forcibly detained, the former reality TV star is accused of slapping a security guard on scene.

Cops weren’t immediately dispatched to the club, but paramedics were called. After they arrived, tensions escalated enough that the LAPD eventually responded and got involved. Farrah was taken into custody at the time, though she was not initially charged with anything. Now, that appears to have changed.

According to InTouch, and confirmed later by The Sun, Farrah was formally charged with battery by Los Angeles authorities back on June 2 in connection to the January incident. The former MTV starlet now faces the potential of up to a year in prison and a $2,000 fine if she’s convicted of the alleged crime.

A Los Angeles court further confirmed with The Sun that Farrah’s arraignment on the charge is this Thursday. Innerestingly, even though the outlet reportedly received confirmation directly from the court itself, Farrah’s lawyers still insist that “no charges” have been brought against the controversial star, and she is “in fact” the victim in the situation — a belief she made clear on social media.

Abraham’s legal advocate Dario C. Gomez released a statement to the news org this week curiously denying even the existence of charges against his client:

“The Law Office of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., on behalf of our client, Ms. Farrah Abraham, would like to clarify that no charges to date have been brought against Ms. Abraham in connection with the incident that occurred at Grandmaster Records on January 15, 2022. That is because Ms. Abraham committed no crime, and is, in fact, the victim in all of this.”

Gomez went on to add that the legal office is “currently investigating the incident further” as they try to gain facts about the case:

“Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident. This office is committed to fighting for justice for not only Ms. Abraham, but for all of our clients, and we are confident that the truth will come to light and Ms. Abraham will receive the justice she so rightly deserves.”

Late on Wednesday afternoon, Farrah took to her Instagram Stories to re-share Gomez’s first public statement and add one of her own.

She wrote:

“Legal Notice: I will not be further Harassed [sic] about the horrific batterment [sic] clearly seen on video and photos, my doctors having to rehabilitate myself from illegal activities by security staff abusing their uniforms and attacking me off property against my will. For my mental state I will not be engaging further per my doctors orders as I had to move and got to a trauma center from this.”

Here is that full post:

The incident proved to be a difficult one for Farrah, who claimed afterwards that she was “suicidal” in the days following. At the time, she slammed the hotspot on Instagram, posting at one point on the app that club staffers “should be in jail” and adding:

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff. Such an unsafe, disturbing environment. The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me. The only 1 out of 3, woman abuse must stop.”

Farrah has been charged with battery at least once before. Back in 2018, she allegedly struck an employee at a lounge in Beverly Hills, leading to her lifetime banishment from that establishment and charges of battery and resisting arrest.

The ex-reality star agreed to a plea deal in that case, and eventually served two years of probation and five days of community labor, while also completing 12 hours of anger management. Will that previous record affect what happens with this charge? Guess we’ll find out soon enough…

