Farrah Abraham Recalls Feeling 'Suicidal' After Recent Arrest & Says She's Leaving California Because Of It

Farrah Abraham is opening up about the ordeal she went through earlier this month.

As we previously reported back in mid-January, the 30-year-old Teen Mom alum was allegedly involved in some type of altercation inside a nightclub in Hollywood with an unnamed woman. Following that, the reality TV star was detained outside by one of the security guard’s as part of a citizen’s arrest to defuse the drama.

When the police came to the hotspot, Farrah was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges after it came to light that she allegedly slapped a security guard during the incident. She was later booked in jail in El Lay, and now has a follow-up court date on the matter in May.

Now, it appears as though the former MTV star is leaving California for good. She’s also opening up about her concerning mental state following the difficult ordeal and her decision to move elsewhere. TMZ came across the reality TV star on the street in Los Angeles over the weekend while she was standing outside a moving van with some of her belongings.

The outlet’s cameraperson asked Farrah about her mental and physical health following the nightclub altercation. Explaining that going through the citizens’ arrest was traumatic for her in several ways, Farrah revealed she had been having suicidal thoughts while also dealing with physical injuries:

“I can’t physically… I lost function in the upper right side of my body, so… I was recently kind of actually attacked, and illegally cuffed by some guy. And I’m trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week. But it’s just sad, like, losing function. I’m going to cry. I’m so sorry. I’ve had such a hard time dealing with it.”

That’s so unfortunate. Not only as far as her apparent physical injuries go, of course, but mostly because of the mental toll she’s evidently been experiencing. Farrah explained that the incident has made her “scared of people” right now, as well:

“I do fear that security would do that again when I go out. I just try to, like, I’ve been working so hard on myself this past two weeks since the incident. … I’m really working hard on just staying positive and getting to work. I was supposed to travel and do comedy this year, and it’s just like, I’m scared of people right now.”

That’s awful. Concerned about potential future physical problems from it, as well, Farrah added:

“[The injury] is severe. I hope I don’t have to get neck surgery and shoulder surgery. I’m working really hard on my physical therapy.”

Ultimately, when the cameraperson acknowledged the moving truck and asked if she was leaving California, Farrah explained that she regrettably felt like she had to start fresh somewhere else:

“It’s just really hard [to leave]. I think I need that, though. I have never had… I love to move, I love to travel, I have never had it happen in any other state, in any other country. It has only been in Los Angeles.”

Sad stuff. We just hope she recovers both physically and mentally from all of this.

