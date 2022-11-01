Tristan Thompson's Rumored Lover Spotted Leaving Halloween Party With Tyga!

Tristan Thompson’s rumored boo may have found someone new!

On Monday night, model Juanita JCV, who was linked to the pro athlete after they were spotted leaving a party together in September, was seen hitting the town in a very sexy nurse costume… with Tyga by her side! The OnlyFans star was photographed in El Lay on Halloween getting into the backseat of a car with Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend. She was dressed in a retro Red Cross hat, skimpy bra, thong, and knee-high fishnets. Tyga was rocking Michael Jackson’s scary Thriller music video look!

In pictures obtained by DailyMail.com, the pair can be seen looking friendly in the rear of the vehicle. It was seemingly just the two of them and the driver. Check out the photos HERE. You can also get a more detailed look at Tyga’s outfit (below).

Whoa!

It remains unclear if they are just friends or if something more is going on. They do both follow each other on Instagram which is often a sure-fire sign something’s up… but it might not be what it seems this time. Key word: might! If you didn’t know, Juanita is most famous for appearing in X-rated scenes with the rapper on his OnlyFans page! Soo, it’s hard to know if they’re just friends or something more! Of course, it would be bad luck for Tristan if his new flame has already moved on!

She and the 31-year-old father of four were first romantically linked in September when they were spotted leaving a party just hours before Khloé Kardashian opened up about the emotional cheating scandal that plagued them during the pregnancy of their newborn son on the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. Per Page Six at the time, Tristan and Juanita were seen leaving a Jack Harlow afterparty at the LA hotspot The Nice Guy together (though they arrived separately). Time will tell if the model really flipped from one Kar-Jenner ex to the other!

Innerestingly, Tristan was more focused on family this Halloween. He was seen celebrating he and Khloé’s first Halloween with their two children over the weekend. The NBA player joined the reality stars for the family’s iconic annual bash — and he was spotted in North West’s TikTok chronicling the fun day. So maybe he was fine with his possible new flame going partying with Tyga while he was in dad more? Or do you think things are done between them?! Sound OFF (below!)!

