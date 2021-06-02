Fashion CEO Brittany Benton On The Hunt For Top Influencers To Disrupt The Beauty Market

Benton1988 has become one of America’s fastest growing fashion brands over the last few years and it looks like they are now competing with the top tier of the beauty industry too. According to our sources Benton1988 CEO and founder Brittany Benton is recruiting some of the biggest influencers in Hollywood to launch Benton1988’s new skincare line in a global social media campaign.

Since their launch in 2019, Brittany has made Benton1988 into a fashion brand that hundreds of thousands of women have fallen in love with on social media and has sold millions of dollars of trendy apparel and accessories a year. Customers love that the dresses, tops, and jumpsuits range from wild and flashy to sleek and elegant, and they are all incredibly affordable.

Brittany Benton has spent the past several years persevering through insurmountable obstacles and transforming herself into a super successful entrepreneur and is now living her dreams. In May of 2019, Brittany had just been promoted from executive assistant to financial analyst at the firm she was working at. At this point Brittany had spent years learning the ropes of corporate America and gaining the experience she needed to run her own business. She had also been running Benton1988 all by herself for 2 years from her mom’s house and later on her own apartment. All the shipping, packaging, marketing, designing, modeling…everything. Despite the benefits that came with the promotion that she worked so hard for, after a little while Brittany knew that she had to devote herself entirely to her business and give her dreams a real shot.

Brittany took the risk and with little financial security, quit her job and focused solely on her fashion line. Brittany then launched a wildly successful online campaign with the help of a marketing consultant she partnered with and the rest is history. Today Benton1988 operates out of a massive warehouse with over 50 employees and they consistently sell out several of their products all over the country.

Fashion executives and influencers have definitely noticed how fast Benton1988 is rising and the announcement of their upcoming skincare line has got several of them salivating for a collaboration with Benton1988. Fans on social media have become obsessed with Benton1988’s vibe and were ecstatic to hear Brittany and her team tease their upcoming products on a recent Instagram live stream. She shared during the event:

“This upcoming campaign we are planning is going to be huge. We want every woman in the world who feels average to know that she can look like a boss and feel sexy any time she wants. Our clothes already do that, and now we are extremely excited to launch our skincare line as well. Right now I can’t say too much, but for our upcoming campaign we are thinking globally and definitely want an influencer who can help us put the industry on notice. We help make women feel amazing, look stunning and our customers are in love with our products.”

