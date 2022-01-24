Legendary French Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dead At 73

The fashion world has lost another legend…

Thierry Mugler has sadly passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday. The French designer’s team announced the sudden loss on his Instagram account, sharing a black square and writing:

“#RIP We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

The same message was written in French, as well. No cause of death or other details have been revealed at this time. You can take a look at the announcement (below):

So sad…

Related: Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dead By Suicide At 26

Born on December 21, 1948, in Strasbourg, France, Mugler began his career in fashion in the 1970s and soon became known for his avant-garde looks. His extravagant and dramatic designs have donned some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry over the years, including Cardi B, Lady GaGa, Beyonce, Cindy Crawford, Katy Perry, Rihanna, David Bowie, and Megan Fox. While Mugler left fashion in 2003, he launched his own beauty line that have since dropped some best-selling fragrances such as Angel and Alien. Mugler even stepped out of retirement in 2019 just to design Kim Kardashian’s iconic Met Gala look that year – which was inspired by Sophia Loren in Boy on a Dolphin. She said of the look to People at the time:

“He always, it’s a full vision from, you know, hair to nails to everything. His runway shows were the most legendary and iconic runway shows ever.”

We are keeping Mugler’s loved ones in our thoughts as they mourn his loss. Rest in peace…

[Image via WENN]