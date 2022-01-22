Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies By Suicide At 26: 'Our Family Is Devastated'

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr. has died by suicide at the age of 26.

The 51-year-old actress confirmed the loss in a statement to People on Friday night, saying:

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Our hearts just break for Regina…

The devastating news comes after Ian celebrated his 26th birthday on Wednesday. He was King’s only child whom she shared with record producer ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr. The If Beale Street Could Talk star appeared to have been extremely close with her son, with Ian previously telling E! News on the red carpet for the 2019 Golden Globes about their bond:

“She’s just a super mom. She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

The pair also shared matching tattoos that said “unconditional love” in Aramaic. King explained to The View back in 2017 how they decided on their ink, sharing:

“We were taking Kabbalah classes. He said, let’s choose three [designs] each and not tell each other which ones they are and whichever one is matching, that’s the one we’re going to get tattooed – and we both chose unconditional love.”

For her 50th birthday last year, Ian wrote about how his momma was “the greatest gift” he could ever ask for in a tribute on Instagram:

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable. The whole marvel universe ain’t got s**t on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!!”

We are sending our love and condolences to King as she mourns this sudden loss.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

