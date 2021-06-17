Billie Eilish 'Canceled' By TikTok Fans For Resurfaced Videos Using Racial Slur, Mocking Asian Accents

Is this another case of a problematic celeb?

Billie Eilish is, of course, one of the biggest names in the music industry right now. She’s a Gen Z icon ushering in the current youth culture. That culture is made up of hyper-aware climate activists and social justice crusaders, as we’ve seen in the singer’s own advocacy for important causes. It’s also a culture of kids that came of age online, broadcasting all their growing pains and ugly moments online — which is where they can get into trouble.

Over on TikTok, like many online communities, users are quick to police each other’s worst behaviors, and Billie is no exception. Recently, a number of things have come to light that had some fans posting #BillieEilishCanceled. One viral video included a number of clips, including the Bad Guy artist lip syncing an anti-Asian slur (c***k), appearing to mock Asian accents, and being called out by brother Finneas for putting on a “blaccent.” See below:



The clips move pretty quickly, so it’s hard to put them into context. But the dubious slideshow wasn’t the only issue fans have had with the 19-year-old lately. She’s also been accused of queerbaiting with her new music video for Lost Cause. After posting snaps from the video to Instagram with the caption “I love girls,” some felt she was toying with LGBTQ+ fans despite having labeled herself as straight.

In addition, other fans have resurfaced old posts made by the Grammy winner’s apparent new boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, who used racist and homophobic language (see the TikTok below). These screenshots were also held up as reasons to be disappointed with Billie.

For the record, Matthew apparently apologized for the posts. According to CapitalFM, he posted on his IG Story this week:

“I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote, or just me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for. I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused. I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions.”

Lots of celebs get in trouble with resurfaced social media posts (just look at Chrissy Teigen’s recent controversy), but what makes Billie unique in this regard is how young she still is. We mean, she joined Twitter when she was only 12 years old. That doesn’t necessarily excuse problematic behavior, but it’s still important context.

The best move may be to take a page out of her BF’s book and apologize for any past wrongdoing. Whether her young following chooses to continue supporting her is their decision, but if you ask us, accountability is a good way to avoid “cancellation.”

