Billie Eilish CALLS OUT Variety For Outing Her!

Billie Eilish never meant to come out — and she’s calling out the people who forced her to!

As we covered, over the weekend, the singer walked the red carpet at Saturday’s Variety’s Hitmakers brunch. That’s where the outlet’s contributor Tiana DeNicola asked the 21-year-old about her sexuality. It stemmed from a cover story interview the Ocean Eyes vocalist did with the mag last month, in which she admitted to being attracted to women. While it wasn’t a formal confirmation, plenty of people took it as her coming out — including this red carpet correspondent, who awkwardly pressed the Grammy winner about it. Hear it go down (below):

Billie Eilish opens up about coming out in her Variety cover story: "I didn't realize people didn't know!" | Variety Hitmakers presented by @sonyelectronics https://t.co/xxmgD0zs3Y pic.twitter.com/uDDbCk6tgp — Variety (@Variety) December 2, 2023

Oof. Despite her laughter and willingness to open up in the moment, you can tell how uncomfortable Billie felt! And now she’s getting candid about the interaction!

Looking back, Billie revealed she’s furious she had to get so personal about her love life — especially in this very public setting! On Sunday night, the songwriter took to her Instagram with a series of photos from her weekend, including a close-up snapshot of her pants as she seemingly sat on the toilet. In the series, she accused the outlet of outing her, writing:

“thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’”

Damn!!!

It’s so upsetting that Billie felt pressured to come out. Ugh! Also, according to reports, the musician, who took home the award for Film Song of the Year, has also lost more than 100,000 followers on the ‘gram since this convo. Jeez!! Really?!

Ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

So far, Tiana and Variety haven’t commented on the backlash, but let this be an important note: never make assumptions about anyone’s sexuality! While Billie may have hinted at her feelings in the cover story, it clearly isn’t something she wanted to discuss, so invasive questions should probably be skipped next time. If someone wants to talk about their sexuality, they will in their own time! Ya know?!

