Shia LaBeouf Still Doing Damage?? FKA Twigs & Margaret Qualley Reportedly Spotted FIGHTING In Hotel Run-In!

So much for a united front… When FKA twigs first filed her shocking lawsuit against ex Shia LaBeouf, it seemed like she had an ally in his latest partner. But maybe not?

After the Tears In The Club singer and fellow Shia ex Karolyn Pho accused the actor of domestic abuse and sexual violence, the woman he was dating at the time — rising star Margaret Qualley — left almost immediately.

While sources said the split was simply because the two were in “different places in their lives” it was hard not to assume Margaret saw something of the behavior FKA had described in her own relationship with the Transformers star. We especially got that impression when Qualley came out and showed her support for the artist for making the accusations public, sharing the singer’s Elle cover on Instagram and writing simply:

“Thank you.”

However, it seems the two are NOT on the same page when it comes to their controversial shared ex. According to an intriguing report from Page Six late Wednesday night, the two women met in person for potentially the first time since all this happened. And what went down was NOT hugging and sharing painful stories.

According to the outlet, the two just happened to be at the Bel Air hotel in El Lay when they ran into one another. Witnesses don’t know who approached whom, but they say it quickly turned from a conversation into a confrontation. Sources paint a picture of an argument perhaps shy of a shouting match but disruptive enough to get everyone’s attention in the immediate area. Onlookers say things got so intense that Margaret’s fiancé, Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, stepped in to defend her.

So what was all this even about?? What happened to them being on the same side? Well, according to the outlet’s sources, FKA and Margaret exchanged text messages after the public show of support. (That IG post is gone now btw, but not exactly deleted — Margaret’s entire account has disappeared.) Apparently FKA was trying to get the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress to do more than say thanx — she wanted her to be a witness in the case, which is scheduled to go to trial in April of next year. Sources says she was disappointed in her fellow Shia survivor — who apparently wasn’t willing to take that extra step.

However, Margaret never said Shia mistreated her. Her exact words when asked by Harper’s Bazaar about supporting FKA were:

“It was important to me for her to know that I believe her — and it’s as simple as that.”

She believes her. But that statement pointedly does not imply she had the same experience. Maybe she refuses to be a witness because she can’t say what FKA wants? Maybe that’s the core of the dispute??

In any case, it sounds like it got bad. Witnesses say both women were “shaken” by the fight.

As for Shia, he seems to have put all this behind him — he got back with ex Mia Goth, and the two welcomed their first child earlier this year.

What do YOU think about this mess, Perezcious readers??

