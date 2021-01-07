Shia LaBeouf & Margaret Qualley SPLIT Amid FKA Twigs Abuse Lawsuit!

Phew! Thank goodness!

According to a source for People magazine, Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf are dunzo as of this weekend. The insider spilled:

“They broke up on Saturday. They’re just in different places in their lives.”

Ah, different places. As in, she’s an actress on the rise, garnering more and more critical attention for her film performances, and he’s BEING SUED FOR ALLEGED MENTAL, EMOTIONAL, AND SEXUAL ABUSE.

Very different places.

News of the split obviously comes after the worst accusations we’ve ever heard about the 34-year-old — which is saying a lot, if we’re being honest. Two of the Transformers star’s exes, singer FKA twigs and stylist Karolyn Pho, detailed harrowing experiences in a lawsuit back in early December.

FKA, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, explained how she thought she was a strong, independent woman who couldn’t end up in a relationship with an abuser — but claimed by the end of their year together she had become scared and small, fearing for her life and trained to look down when other men spoke to her.

Her specific claims in the suit involve Shia physically attacking her, separating her from her friends, knowingly giving her an STD, terrorizing her with a loaded gun by his bedside, and not allowing her to even wear clothes to bed.

Despite these shocking accusations, Shia’s new 26-year-old girlfriend did not leave right away. According to a source speaking to Us Weekly back in December, nearly three weeks after the lawsuit was filed, Margaret was too “smitten” to believe the worst, maintaining the Honey Boy star was “not the bad guy people say he is.”

The two reportedly got close while filming the sexy short film/music video Love Me Like You Hate Me — in which they both appear completely naked — for Margaret’s sister Rainey Qualley some time in the early fall.

In that time we guess they got close enough for her to trust him over the word of multiple victims. Over time, however, the Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood standout did become aware, per another People source, of “backlash” she was getting for remaining in Shia’s corner amid such damning accusations.

So did she come to her senses? Or is she trying to avoid a PR nightmare??

The first People insider says her focus is her career, and she’s “ready to get back to work.” As we said, she’s on the rise — she currently has movies lined up with Robert Pattinson and Margot Robbie, the latter of which she’s about to start filming in Canada.

Well, whatever reason, we’re just happy she’s out of any possible danger — and we know momma Andie MacDowell must be, too!

