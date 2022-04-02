Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth Welcome Their First Child Together!

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have a new bundle of joy!

According to Page Six, the couple has recently welcomed their first child together. While Shia and Mia have not made an official announcement, they were spotted taking a walk and pushing a baby stroller in Pasadena, California, on Friday. You can ch-ch-check out the pictures published by the outlet HERE.

Rumors started circulating that the 28-year-old model was pregnant back in November 2021 when she was spotted with a baby bump while on a date at Chuck E. Cheese with Shia. A couple of months later, People confirmed that the pair were expecting a little one together.

Mia and Shia have had an off-and-on again relationship since 2012 when they first started dating after meeting on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol. II. They previously got hitched in Las Vegas but filed for divorce nearly two years later. While they were broken up, the 35-year-old actor dated FKA Twigs, who later accused him of abuse and sued him for sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress. In his response to her accusation, Shia denied “each and every” one, stating that the musician “has not suffered any injury or damage as a result of [his] actions.”

Meanwhile, it appeared that Mia and Shia rekindled their romance in 2020 after being seen wearing wedding rings while riding their bikes together.

Congrats to the new parents.

[Image via WENN/Avalon]