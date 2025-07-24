Man Beat 1-Year-Old To Death After Getting High And Wanting 'To Play': Cops

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly beating a 1-year-old girl to death last month after the baby was left in his care.

According to multiple reports, a 25-year-old man by the name of Deric Young (pictured in his mugshot, above) was arrested back on June 24 by police officers in Tallahassee, Florida. After the arrest, he was questioned in connection with the death of a 1-year-old girl named Ky’meria Key’moni German.

Affidavits in the case claim Young at first denied being involved with German’s death when questioned by cops. But after a longer period of interrogation, he allegedly admitted to punching Ky’meria in the face several times after getting high and wanting “to play” with the toddler. WTF…

Related: American Idol Music Supervisor Murder Suspect Pretended To Be The Victim During 911 Call!

According to WCTV, Young had been left in charge of the child when the little girl’s babysitter — who is the grieving mother’s cousin — had to go to work.

Young told cops that he allegedly smoked cannabis just minutes before the attack. When asked why he struck the child, Deric reportedly said he didn’t lose his temper with the little baby. Instead, he was trying to “play” with her. As he explained to investigators:

“When I smoke, I want to play.”

What. The. F**k.

Per the arrest affidavit, after Young finally admitted to the offense, he told cops that he struck the little girl two or three times on both sides of her face and head.

The police report suggests the injuries were far worse than that, though. Following Young’s arrest, investigators determined that Ky’meria’s left femur had been fractured so badly that it “would have undoubtedly been extremely painful and severely impacted her ability to crawl or move.”

When asked about that, Young allegedly admitted to police that he had also “used a fist to strike her upon the thigh.”

Now, he has been charged homicide murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, as well as cruelty towards a child. He remains in custody on the charges; per People, it is not clear whether he has offered a plea yet in the case.

Related: Woman Arrested For ‘Ingenious’ Plot To Murder Ex Husband With Chocolate!

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up to help Ky’meria’s family with funeral costs. The organizer, Nickaiya Walker, wrote on the page:

“Anything will help my baby she was murdered she wasn’t ready to leave this earth … I want my baby to leave right anything will help she was sweet little baby … she loved to eat she was loved by many people she didn’t deserve this my baby is gone please help me.”

You can view that GoFundMe page HERE.

We send our condolences to Ky’meria’s family, friends, parents, and loved ones. How totally senseless.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Image via GoFundMe/Tallahassee Police Department]