American Idol Music Supervisor Murder Suspect Pretended To Be The Shooting Victim During 911 Call!

Eerie new details have emerged in the tragic murder case of Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca.

As we’ve been following, the former American Idol music supervisor and her husband were found dead in their Encino, CA home on July 14. Cops have since arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian, who they suspect was burglarizing the luxury home on July 10 before the couple arrived leading to a deadly confrontation. The suspect allegedly shot both Kaye and Deluca multiple times in the head with a firearm he found in their residence. So awful.

One of the saddest and most frustrating things of all is that MULTIPLE 911 calls were placed that day… One by a concerned neighbor, and one by Boodarian himself, as we previously covered. The neighbor called at 4:10 p.m. reporting a suspicious individual lurking around the property and scaling fences. According to a search warrant affidavit filed by LAPD detectives from the San Fernando Valley Homicide Unit, officers responded to the report but didn’t find “any evidence of forced break-in.” So after failed attempts to get a hold of the caller, they moved on.

40 minutes later, ANOTHER call was placed… But this time from someone INSIDE Kaye and Deluca’s home. The caller identified themselves as a resident and reported a break in. But the thing is it was not Kaye or Deluca. It was Boodarian placing the call. And he used his own full name to identify himself! But was pretending to be the homeowners?! And get this… According to the affidavit, the 911 operator heard the caller saying, “Please don’t shoot me” — but advised police that a response was not necessary.

WTF! It’s not clear if it was Boodarian who said the alarming statement or if it was Kaye or Deluca truly pleading for their lives. But since it was such a red flag, officers arrived at 5:00 p.m. to search the area once again. However, due to a large security gate obstructing the view of the front door, they couldn’t get a clear look. So by 5:07 p.m., they cleared the area. LAPD communications director Jennifer Forkish told People:

“Responding units from West Valley Division and LAPD Air Support Division responded to both calls, which were ultimately linked based on the address. Officers arrived on scene and conducted a check of the surrounding area and attempted to visually check the residence through the security gate. They attempted entry at two access points but both were locked and secured. The home was secured with surrounding walls. The Air Ship visually checked the location and advised there was no visible activity or evidence of a break-in. After taking additional steps to contact the persons reporting and residents at the location, officers cleared from the scene.”

So that gave Boodarian ample time to flee the scene without any heat on his heels. After that, it took another whole FOUR days and a welfare check request by concerned family members for police to actually investigate further… And that’s when they found Kaye and Deluca’s bodies. Soon after that, they used Boodarian’s call as evidence to arrest him and charge him with two counts of murder and one count of residential burglary with a person. However what remains a mystery is his motive…

So messed up. Our hearts continue to be with Kaye and Deluca’s loved ones.

