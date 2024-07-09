Florida Man Charged With Dropping 4-Year-Old Off Balcony Said He Wanted To 'Scare Him A Little'

How could someone do this to a child… for ANY reason?!

A man was arrested in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend after taking a swing at parenting… Despite having no relation to the poor victimized child! According to an arrest affidavit obtained by People on Tuesday, Brandon Gilmore met an unnamed woman at a Sandalwood Resort on Saturday. The two reportedly became acquainted in a pool where they were both drinking, and the woman ultimately invited him to her room to “hang out,” per the affidavit. Next thing you know, the 31-year-old is in her room with her kid. Things quickly went south from there…

Related: Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead — And ANOTHER Teen Has Been Charged With Her Murder!

According to the legal docs, Brandon brought the unnamed woman’s 4-year-old child to a second-story balcony and dangled him over the railing by his legs!

WTF!!!

Then the nightmare scenario became real. Brandon DROPPED the child, sending him plummeting down two stories head first onto the unforgiving ground. Just horrible.

And his excuse?? He apparently told the child’s mother he was trying to “scare him a little bit.” We WISH we were joking!

One eyewitness spoke with law enforcement, alleging she heard the child screaming before seeing him fall. She also noted seeing the mother come down to pick up the child before returning to the room. A second witness told WESH that Brandon was “just like swinging in, playing with them.” She added:

“And then he let him go, and he had him by one foot. And then the kid slipped right out of him and fell directly on his head on the concrete, no grass.”

WTF. SO infuriating!

The affidavit also revealed that the incident was captured on hotel security footage, which “corroborated with both witness testimonies.”

The Daytona Beach Police Department was called to the hotel at around 8:00 P.M. and later revealed the child “suffered blunt force trauma to his head as a result of the fall” and had to be hospitalized. Thankfully, he is now in “good health” according to a police spokesperson speaking to People, who added:

“No long term health issues are expected as a result of this incident.”

Brandon is facing an aggravated child abuse charge and is currently being held at the Volusia County Jail.

What a WILD story! Just goes to show that you can’t trust any random Joe you meet with your kids! Especially when alcohol is involved! More details (below):

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org

[Image via Volusia County Branch Jail]