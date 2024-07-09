Missing 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead -- And ANOTHER Teen Has Been Charged With Her Murder!

A Tennessee teen has been found dead and cops suspect foul play — at the hands of ANOTHER teen.

Late last month, 17-year-old Trinity Bostic was reported missing in Macon County, according to a Facebook release via the Hendersonville Police Department. At the time, the police department didn’t offer many details, but did reveal the following:

“The Hendersonville Police Department suspects foul play in this case and the investigation continues. In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no other details surrounding this incident will be released at this time. Hendersonville Police ask anyone with any information regarding this case, please call and report the information to the Hendersonville Police Department.”

The search didn’t take long.

Related: Wisconsin Mom Sentenced To Prison For ‘Violently’ Abusing 2-Year-Old Son On Facebook Live

Just four days later, the PD returned to FB with an absolutely tragic update: Trinity had been found dead alongside a busy roadway:

“On July 3, 2024, the Hendersonville Police Department began a death investigation after being notified of human remains discovered in a small wood line near S.R. 386 at New Shackle Island Rd. The human remains were discovered by a TDOT subcontract worker picking up trash along the roadway. The decedent is a white female, approximately 4’9, 105 lbs, with brown hair. The deceased female was positively identified as 17-year-old Trinity Bostic.”

So, so sad. At the time, cops didn’t reveal any details on possible suspects, but returned three days later with news that another 17-year-old had been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the tragic case:

“The Hendersonville Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old male from Westmoreland TN for the murder of Trinity Bostic. The suspect is currently being held in Sumner County Detention and is charged with first-degree murder. The investigation of this incident continues.”

The teen was not publicly identified, but the case remains under investigation.

Trinity’s loved ones have since launched a GoFundMe to raise money to “help and support her family during these times.” You can visit it HERE.

So, so sad. Rest in peace, Trinity.

[Image via Landon Connor/GoFundMe]