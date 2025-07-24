Food Network Star Anne Burrell’s Shocking Cause Of Death Confirmed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Anne Burrell’s official cause of death has been revealed.

As we previously reported, the 55-year-old chef was found unresponsive in her shower by her husband, Stuart Claxton, in their Brooklyn home on June 17. He called 911, and the dispatcher told him to perform CPR. However, her body was already cold. It is unknown if he attempted CPR or how long she was there for. But when EMS arrived on the scene, they sadly could not revive her.

Days after the tragedy, it came out her death was being investigated as a possible overdose. According to a report from the New York Post, dozens of pills were found in the bathroom with Anne. Now weeks later, we know what happened to the Food Network icon.

Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday that Anne died by suicide. So, so sad. Per People, the New York City medical examiner’s office specifically determined the cause of death as “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of diphenhydramine, ethanol, cetirizine, and amphetamine.” Diphenhydramine and cetirizine are both antihistamines, ethanol is a compound found in alcohol, and amphetamine is often used to treat ADHD. Clearly they have reason to believe she took the mix of pills on purpose.

This is incredibly heartbreaking. Our hearts continue to be with Anne’s loved ones during such a difficult time.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

