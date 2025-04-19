Former Child Star Haley Joel Osment Caught On Video Using Slur! Caught With An Illegal Substance! Arrested! Apologizes, But: Haley Joel Osment is almost 40 years old!! And… Related Posts Haley Joel Osment Breaks His Silence After Using 'Disgusting' Antisemitic Slur During Arrest The Sixth Sense Star Haley Joel Osment Arrested! All The Details! Before He Was Arrested, William Levy Was: 'Cuban Brad Pitt' William Levy ARRESTED -- See His Mugshot! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Apr 19, 2025 13:59pm PDT Share This Categories Busted! Drugs PerezTV YouTube