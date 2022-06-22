Whoa! Fox News Analyst Says Donald Trump 'Unfit' To Be President Amid January 6 Hearings!

Even Fox News is seeing it now??

Well, at least one analyst is telling their viewers Donald Trump shouldn’t be president, based solely on his role in the January 6 insurrection attempt.

After ignoring the hearings at first, with their pundits saying it was a snoozefest, the conservative news network couldn’t help but cover the testimony, which has turned out to be as damaging to their leader as you’d expect. Thus far there’s been:

various advisers close to the former president (including First Daughter Ivanka Trump ) who testified Trump was well-informed by tons of his team members that his claims of election fraud were bogus

) who testified Trump was well-informed by tons of his team members that his claims of election fraud were bogus Republican election officials who were pressured by Trump and his team to illegally help stop the certification of Biden’s win — and sent death threats by his followers when they refused

an investigator who found that Trump had raised $250 MILLION that he told followers would be spent on court battles to fight election fraud — but was actually sent to various political groups where former Trump officials receive a salary… something which may actually be illegal

So last last week, with all that in mind, former Assistant US Attorney Andy McCarthy, a conservative who serves as a legal analyst for Fox News, told a panel (and the audience) that the hearings proved Trump’s “unfitness” for office.

Related: Donald Turns On Ivanka After Her January 6 Coup Testimony Reveal!

He said the attempts to steal the election might even make the former president “guilty of a crime.” He explained:

“If you were a defense lawyer, if you were someone with a different perspective than the anti-Trump perspective that’s carried by the committee, I don’t think there’s any defending what President Trump did. The most you could do would be to try to put it in some kind of a mitigating context.”

He elaborated in his column in the conservative paper The National Review on Tuesday that the hearings have shown without a doubt that Trump is “unfit for office” and “may even be showing that he obstructed Congress or … conspired to defraud the United States.”

Wow. So great that Trump’s base are getting that perspective in their usual bubble.

The problem though? What’s going to happen? Despite many Republicans agreeing what Trump did was deplorable, no one seems willing to charge a former POTUS with a crime. And if he gets away with it, well, even those who are declaring him a threat to our democracy will just still support him!

Arizona Republican House speaker Rusty Bowers actually cried a little during Wednesday’s hearing while talking about defending the constitution even though he was being asked by Trump to betray it. And you know what? He told the Associated Press he’d “vote for him again.”

What can you do in the face of that? “Have more confidence in the system” as McCarthy suggests? The system only works if everyone is held accountable for their actions. And that just isn’t happening.

[Image via Fox News/Twitter/MEGA/WENN.]