Daddy Vs. Daughter! Donald Trump Turns On Ivanka After Her January 6 Coup Testimony Reveal!

The political world is focused on the shocking hearings taking place this week on the awful right-wing insurrection attempt at the U.S. Capitol Building that took place in Washington, D.C. on January 6 of last year.

And while the political focus has been on the lead-up to and aftermath of that literal coup attempt in America’s capital city, at least one major MAGA-related moment is already standing out from the rest.

On Thursday, a 17-second clip of Ivanka Trump speaking to the congressional committee tasked with tracking the coup attempt was played during the investigation’s primetime hearings. In the clip, Ivanka says plainly that she supported then-Attorney General Bill Barr‘s assertion that the 2020 presidential election was not stolen from her father, President Donald Trump.

Of course, The Donald has long rumbled baselessly about how the election was supposedly stolen from him by now-President Joe Biden and others in Washington. In fact, Donald’s role in fostering the environment that led to the attempted insurrection is a key part of these new hearings.

But to hear Ivanka tell it, her dad was WAY off-base in his claims about the election — and she backed AG Barr! In the committee clip, the 40-year-old Trump daughter plainly says:

“I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he said — was saying.”

Damn!!

Not Ivanka actually doing something good and responsible for once?! You know, unlike her usual bull s**t?!?! Sure, the bar is pretty f**king low for her at this point, but still…

But though Ivanka appears to have (finally) come to her senses about the 2020 election NOT being stolen, her dotard dad still hasn’t! And now he’s pissed at HER for taking Bill Barr’s side in this election debacle!

On Friday, Trump took to his crappy social media app, Truth Social, and whined about how Ivanka had “long since checked out” of the administration prior to the election. Thus, Donald claimed, his daughter supposedly didn’t know what she was talking about in backing up Barr’s election truths:

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as attorney general (he sucked!).”

Uh-huh. Sure, buddy!

Thankfully, Twitter is already having a field day with Dips**t Don’s fight with his (formerly?) favorite daughter!

Ch-ch-check out some of the craziest reactions (below):

“How long before donald trump says he doesn’t know Ivanka?” “Donald Trump is so mad at Ivanka that she’s no longer allowed to sit on his lap.” “Even Ivanka Trump testified that Donald Trump lost.” “‘Checked out’? Is that what they’re calling it now? lol” “Donald is so angry with Ivanka, it may be weeks before he touches her inappropriately again” “I think Donald and Ivanka just broke up” “Donald Trump just threw Ivanka under the bus.” “Ivanka who??? Barely know her. Have you met my favorite daughter Tiffany?” “Even Ivanka trump thinks donald trump is a f**king loser.” “Ivanka finally f**ked her father last night, and it wasn’t as good as he always envisioned. Shame.”

Oof!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via CNN/YouTube/WENN/Instar]